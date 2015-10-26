Zac O'Brien's time at Brisbane is over, six months after the AFL player had a physical clash with Lions coach Justin Leppitsch.

Lions delist O'Brien in AFL

Brisbane also re-signed Rohan Bewick for another season and delisted Jackson Paine, but intend to re-draft him as a rookie-listed player.

The Lions recruited O'Brien as a mature-aged rookie and he played 13 senior games in two seasons.

O'Brien was playing in an NEAFL match when he had a run-in with reserves coach Shane Woewodin.

That led to Leppitsch grabbing O'Brien at halftime and the pair apologised for their behaviour.

He was delisted after playing eight AFL matches this season.

Also on Tuesday, Richmond announced they had re-signed utility Shane Edwards for three years.

Edwards would have been eligible for free agency at the end of next season.

He has now committed to the Tigers until the end of the 2019 season.

Edwards has played 168 games for Richmond since his 2007 debut.