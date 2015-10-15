Tex Walker and Nick Kyrgios resume Twitter beef

Just when we thought we had seen the end of the Taylor Walker v Nick Kyrgios Twitter exchange, the Adelaide Crows skipper kicked off round two on Thursday afternoon, with perhaps the most cringeworthy tweet of the whole ordeal.

Tex Walker and Kyrgios resume Twitter beef

Kyrgios had earlier remarked that he in fact did not know who Taylor Walker was, and after 24 hours, the Crows skipper hit him this:

@NickKyrgios here is for future reference buddy - just remember this next time you spit the dummy #galoot http://t.co/s08AnXNq5D — Tex Walker (@texwalker13) October 15, 2015

A link to a highlight of Walker taking a big mark....or effectively the Twitter equivalent of handing out his mixtape.

Kyrgios responded with much delight at Walker's "Don't you know who I am?"

@texwalker13 the fact that you just posted a highlight of yourself makes me think you're a bigger idiot than I thought. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 15, 2015

And then ultimately dropped the mic and walked off stage with this:

In case you missed the exchange from Wednesday night, it all began with Walker giving Kyrgios a spray about his poor on-court behaviour.

To which Kyrgios responded:

I don't even know who Tex walker is lol — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 14, 2015

After Kyrgios let it be known he was unaware of the Adelaide Crows skipper, his former teammate Patrick Dangerfield chimed in.

"He is the bloke who raised $66,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation shaving his head... Seems like a good bloke to me," tweeted Dangerfield.

Kyrgios responded: "I'm currently raising money for a cancer foundation with every ace I hit. Didn't know it was a competition."

Dangerfield came back: "didn't say it was nick you just didn't know who Tex is so I was filling you in. He also plays footy and wear no.13."

The spat ended as Kyrgios de-escalated with "I wish the best for you both in your careers. Never said a bad word about him."

Dangerfield signed off with "sending a nice tweet now makes it impossible for me to send smart ass remark. Goodluck in your next tournament. #deuce"

Although right now, it's more like 40-0 to Kyrgios.

NICK KYRGIOS'S RAP SHEET