SATURDAY night's Adelaide-Western Bulldogs was played in a turbo-charged style wildly applauded in recent days.

Stevo's Sting: The end of fast-paced footy?

It was difficult to draw breath amid the lightning handball chains and end to end risk-taking.

One AFL staffer in the corridors of City Hall dubbed it "F18 footy".

In the lift on the way down to the rooms, a few minutes after the siren, a woman in her 70s had re-discovered her faith, declaring it "the best game I've seen in years".

But here is a sobering thought: It might be a case of enjoy the speed-fest while you can.

Some astute footy judges in high places in club land fear the incoming cap of 90 interchanges will make such games impossible.

The doomsayers believe less rotations will mean more tired players and more down time.

One coach thinks we are heading towards record levels of stoppages.

There is a fear clubs will go into holding patterns to conserve energy.

For example, a team may call a switch to "tempo footy" late in terms to conserve for the next. Particularly the third term going into the fourth.

Conservation certainly wasn't a factor as the Crows and Dogs went at it.

It will be fascinating to see the impact of the new cap. We won't know for sure until the early rounds of 2016.

Credit to the AFL for thinking progressively, but there is risk attached.

MAJAK Daw is a ruckman, and a ruckman only.

Todd Goldstein is the best big man in the comp, perhaps the best player in the comp. There's no opportunities coming at North any time soon.

Daw has a huge leap and x-factor, even if he gets a little lost elsewhere. He was great in the Round 23 "Replacements" game.

The Dogs need a centre bounce giant. He should be on their ruck hit list.

WHAT'S the best way to add oxygen to rumours? Talk about them and deny them.

Swans chairman Andrew Pridham no doubt has his heart in the right place, and as a journo it's difficult to knock those prepared to go on the record.

But in terms of "media management", the best advice would be to keep your mouth shut. Don't fuel anything.

Not sure how the headlines in the press today are helpful to the Swans' cause.

ALL the murmurs are heading in one direction regarding Brian Lake. The good oil says he will be forced out the door at the end of the year.

It's sad. Lake is one of footy's great characters and has probably done enough to get another tilt at it in 2016.

PAUL Seedsman has serious upside. His looming exit could come back to bite the Pies on the backside.

His explosive run and carry is invaluable. His likely involvement in the trade period has been seriously underplayed.