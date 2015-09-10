A tipster's guide to AFL Finals: Week 1

After 23 glorious rounds, the finals are finally upon us and here at Sportsbet we couldn’t be more excited!

AFL: Tipster's guide to round 1 of AFL Finals

Last week threw up a couple of curiosities: Melbourne and Brisbane both figured out how to play football while simultaneously costing themselves picks in next year’s draft (face-palm), while a couple of finals contenders (we’re looking at you Freo and North) took the opportunity to really put their feet up and take it easy.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see the implications of resting players as the finals progress. Speaking of which, here’s our take on week 1 of the AFL Finals series.

West Coast v Hawthorn

If you only watch one final this weekend (you need to have a good hard look at yourself if this is the case), the Eagles vs the Hawks is the one. It’s tantalising, it’s tasty and it’s pretty much any adjective Bruce McAvaney has ever uttered.

While the Hawks have won their previous five against the Eagles, their last clash in round 19 was a close run thing, with Hawthorn just finishing over the top in the last quarter to get the chocolates. On that occasion, West Coast was without Nic Naitanui and Callum Sinclair and their inclusion here will make a big difference.

Hawthorn is probably the only team in the competition who can go to Domain Stadium feeling confident. They have incredible experience to draw upon and the inclusion of Luke Hodge after serving a two week suspension will only add to that. With this in mind, at $1.76 the Hawks should do just enough to get through in a very close one.

Fremantle v Sydney

The second game in the west this week looks a little more straightforward. Fremantle have looked a bit off-kilter in the final third of the year and despite finishing the home and away season on top of the ladder, have raised a few questions about their ability to match-up against the best of the best.

Fortunately for the Dockers, they’re catching a Swans outfit that are definitely not at their best. Some major outs threaten to derail their finals hopes and they will be missing Buddy Franklin, Kieren Jack, Luke Parker and Nick Smith.

The Dockers will be fairly well rested-up after last week and at $1.33 would expect to win.

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

2015 has been a big year for both clubs, though for very different reasons. The Bulldogs have been the bolters of the season, with Luke Beveridge’s maiden season at the helm bearing immediate fruit. The Dogs have risen from a lowly 14th in 2014 up to sixth, doubling their win total in the process.

Adelaide’s year has been marred by the tragic loss of Phil Walsh, but the way the club has come together has been nothing short of miraculous. Since interim coach Scott Camporeale took the reins, the Crows have only lost three games.

The Dogs will fancy their chances here. They belted the Crows by 10 goals at Etihad earlier in the year and will be hoping for a similar result now that it really counts. Adelaide has really impressed towards the tail end of the season and will be just as confident of overturning the result. This one could well go down to the wire, but at $1.92 the home ground advantage might just see the dogs home in their first finals appearance since 2010.

Richmond v North Melbourne

In an unusual twist, these two sides played each other in the final round of the year. The Kangaroos came under a touch of scrutiny for resting half of their list and were well beaten by a full strength Tigers outfit.

Things should prove to be much more interesting this time around as both sides go into the clash close to full strength. Richmond’s ability to move the ball around quickly will provide plenty of issues for the Kangaroos, who will have to figure out how to shut down the dangerous trio of Cotchin, Deledio and Martin.

North have a few aces up their sleeve though. While it will be interesting to see whether the gamble of resting so many players pays off, it is certain that the Kangaroos will be fresher. They also have a great recent record against the Tigers, winning their last four (last week doesn’t count) encounters. In a bit of an upset, at $2.30 the experienced heads of the Kangaroos should prove the crucial difference in another very tight affair.

