Warning: The following article may offend, and further deflate, Essendon supporters.

Stevo's Sting: Enough to bring a Bombers fan to tears

Losing by 87 points is never nice, but there was more sting in the loss to the Western Bulldogs on Sunday than usual.

Rest assured, list manager Adrian Dodoro felt more pain than the average bedraggled Bombers fan in the outer.

The Essendon influence in the young, emerging Bulldogs 22 at Etihad Stadium was extraordinary.

Dodoro, and his scouting team, had first hands on five players in the opposition team.

Stewart Crameri, the ex Bomber, kicked seven. That was obvious.

What is not so obvious is the other former Bombers turned Dogs: Jack Redpath, Tory Dickson, Shane Biggs and Tom Campbell.

Dodoro is a jovial bloke, but he had a chuckle a week earlier when one of his old recruits Paddy Ryder kicked four against the Bombers.

Sunday's loss, though, was a whole new level of pain. Dodoro, and his recruiting team can't be accused of not having an eye for talent, it's just its keep slipping away under a variety of scenarios.

Dodoro spotted Crameri at Maryborough, got him to the Bombers via the back door ... Pick 44 in the 2009 rookie draft.

He watched Crameri blossom, as then assistant Adrian Hickmott did a power of work behind the scenes.

But he was eventually poached by the Dogs, then coached by his former mentor at Essendon, Brendan McCartney.

Dickson spent a year at the Bendigo Bombers, Essendon's VFL affiliate, in 2011.

Dodoro saw enough in the goalsneak to have him slated for a berth in the rookie draft. He was certain to become an Essendon player.

Then the painful twist. McCartney left his role at Essendon after winning the senior gig at the Dogs.

He had been on the inside, knew Dickson well, and taking in the advice of another former Bomber in the kennel Shannon Grant, the Dogs snatched Dickson in the national draft.

Dodoro spotted Campbell, a big boned ruckman in the 'burbs. He invited him to train and he ended up at the Bendigo Bombers, too, with an eye to making the senior list.

The Dogs swooped again in the rookie draft. Campbell, without a shadow of doubt would be No.1 ruckman at Essendon right now.

Dodoro's spotters liked the look of Redpath.

He was very much in the sights of the Bombers, and played with the club's VFL affiliate. Again, the Dogs cut Essendon's lunch, nabbing him in the same rookie draft.

And it doesn't end there.

Biggs, first noticed by the Bombers, was also snatched in the same rookie draft.

Biggs had played a year at the Bendigo Bombers after Dodoro took a left field phone call from Robert White, father of radio commentator Adam White.

The wily White had noticed something in Biggs running around in Melbourne's outer east. Dodoro agreed and Biggs had successful season in the VFL.

Essendon thought he needed another year. Biggs was deemed just too skinny for the AFL.

Sydney pounced, and Biggs headed to the Swans as a rookie.

The Dogs seized their chance to pick him up in a trade at the end of last season, and Biggs looked sharp.

Again, he'd walk into Essendon's side right now.

There's no doubt the Dogs have been shrewd, and the Bombers a little stiff.

But throw in the loss of Ryder, Josh Jenkins and Angus Monfries and it's almost enough to bring Essendon fans to tears.