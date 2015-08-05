Adam Goodes' imaginary spear for sale on eBay

With opinion still divided about the Adam Goodes booing controversy, one punter has made a unique attempt to cash in on the saga.

The imaginary spear Goodes tossed at Carlton fans in his SCG "war dance" is now up for sale on eBay - and someone has bid over $20,000 for it.

Someone is selling Adam Goodes' imaginary spear on eBay. Bids are up to $20,200 http://t.co/lDLib1RLlc pic.twitter.com/6Q4kkVFAwc — Yasmin Parry (@yasminparry) August 5, 2015

The post has since been taken down but scores of people placed bids on the non-existant item.

According to SBS, the seller claimed only "serious bids" would be considered, given the spear’s power and capability of "inciting racism towards the user, excessive booing and polarising national opinion".

People are bidding on an imaginary spear on eBay? What a time to be alive. #newlevelsofcrazy pic.twitter.com/y2G22xfgMF — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 4, 2015

Goodes' teammate Lewis Jetta performed a similar war dance against West Coast two weeks ago:

Spokeswoman Megan English confirmed eBay was pulling down listings relating to Goodes' 'spear'.

"We have started removing these listings and will be monitoring for any new ones that might crop up," Ms English said.

eBay does not allow "intangibles" to be sold, she said.

English said there had been "an interesting range of new listings related to Adam Goodes recently".

"We usually find that when a sports star or celebrity is going through a rough time that their fans show their support by bidding or buying big on merch (merchandise) and memorabilia related to them on eBay.

"We will likely see that for the rest of the season," she said.