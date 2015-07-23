Stevo's Sting - with Mark Stevens

Chief AFL reporter Mark Stevens looks at the AFL's development of female field umpires and why the Brisbane Lions' poor form should not be rewarded with any draft assistance.

CHEAPER pies and "fan engagement" have been a huge part of AFL boss Gil McLachlan's platform, but don't disregard gender equality.

McLachlan wants more women in places of power throughout the league. What could be more powerful than a female, with whistle in hand, controlling an AFL match?

AFL umpires chief Wayne Campbell couldn't have been stronger on the league's mission on Seven News last night.

"Gender equality is a massive focus of the AFL and Gil. We might be biased, but we think a female umpire out there bouncing the ball in the middle of Adelaide Oval, Subiaco or the MCG is just about as big a statement as you could make," Campbell declared.

Campbell is adamant it will happen, and it's just a matter of time.

He remains cautious about making big statements about individuals, but it is highly likely to happen sooner than you think.

The central umpire's name is Eleni Glouftsis, a South Australian wowing them at VFL level in the past six weeks. Insiders say she is umpiring better than many of the already AFL listed umpires working beside her for support. One umpiring source last night said: "Word from a few of the AFL guys who have run with her is all positive. Some are very surprised."

It's a tough school down in the VFL, but officials at clubs like Port Melbourne have been glowing in their appraisal.

Campbell's been down there regularly watching, too. Something big is brewing.

"She just looks comfortable at the level. It's like a player or umpire who steps up to another level and when they don't look out of place it means there is significant upside in them," Campbell told Seven News.

Her decision making and bouncing is elite. The improvement needs to come in the running area.

The umps boss is doing his best to keep the lid on it, but if Glouftsis can continue at this rate for the rest of the VFL season, watch this space for major developments.

While the league is careful publicly, I believe this is the pathway:

A NAB Challenge game or two next year, followed by a few games as an emergency umpire in the home and away season. Then, in 2017, an historic place on the AFL senior umpiring list ... and invariably a game at senior level.

All Campbell will say is, "She won't be on an AFL list next year...certainly for 2017 we'd be looking at it." But the official line on 2017 is certainly interesting. If you're still cynical, start believing.

TOYING with the idea of asking for draft assistance is a bit like threatening legal action. There’s often a lot of talk and headlines, but invariably nothing eventuates. The end result is zero.

Reports that Brisbane “could” ask for help at the draft table are hardly surprising given the club’s woes, but surely the Lions won’t put their hands out for charity.

They should have more pride. They should also know it’s a bad look. It’s a stigma any club should be desperate to avoid. If you’re thinking the Lions are deserving of a handout, it’s important to digest a quick history lesson.

The Lions won premierships in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Yes, the last flag only 12 years ago. And three in a row! A celebration and domination built on the leadership of Leigh Matthews and Michael Voss. It’s still fresh in the mind, like it was yesterday.

The Western Bulldogs haven’t won a premiership for 61 years, Melbourne 51 years and St Kilda 49 years....So the Lions are seriously getting impatient?

Someone has to be on the bottom. Ask the supporters of the three Victorian clubs I’ve just mentioned. It’s Brisbane’s turn. Success doesn’t come easily. It must be earned, and fought for. Perhaps, then, it’s even sweeter.

The Lions have been incredibly poor. The first half on Sunday, in which the Lions could kick only one goal, was putrid. But we are talking about the same list that was widely hyped over the summer. The Lions’ win/loss ratio in the pre­season was better than anyone’s and the midfield was being talked up a rival to the famous “fab five”.

Jonathan Brown’s as good a judge as, and incredibly honest.

Before the Lions managed to officially snare Dayne Beams in a trade, he declared: “If Dayne Beams comes to the club, he won’t be disappointed. I think he’ll be holding the (premiership) cup up in a few years.”

He went on to add: “Mature age players and free agents are realising that Brisbane is on the way up. If we can get a big name like Dayne Beams, I’m sure other guys will follow and we’ll start giving it a real shake again.”

Brisbane has played only 15 home and away games since those statements. The Lions can’t have turned that bad, surely, in what is the footy equivalent to overnight.

The injuries to Tommy Rockliff have hurt that famed midfield, and others have struggled for continuity, but sure the list isn’t that bad that it’s time to whack the panic button and seek help.

The Lions paid a heavy price for blowing the Brendan Fevola trade, and must accept some responsibility for losing so many high draft picks.

You’ve got to build an environment to hold your players. Yes, the “come home” factor is real for the northern clubs, but you’ve got to back yourself in ensure no one wants to leave.

Please don't ask for help. If the AFL said no to the bedraggled Dees, it must say no to the Lions.

It's about time we had a pure draft anyway.