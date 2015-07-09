The top eight race is heating up with the bye rounds all finished. It’s also the final round of the increasingly popular Thursday night games. So what does Round 15 have in store? Here are our picks for round 15 of the AFL.

A tipster's guide to round 15 of the AFL

Collingwood v Port Adelaide

Collingwood is showing far more than anyone predicted this season and sits only a game outside the top four. The Pies pushed premiership favourites Hawthorn all the way last week and we expect them to bounce back against a Port Adelaide side that’s staring at its third loss in a row. At $1.92 a piece this game will be close.

Richmond v Carlton

The Blues have finally given their supporters some cause for optimism in the weeks since John Barker took over from Mick Malthouse, but they now face a Richmond side that’s won six of its past seven games and is starting to look like the real deal. The 19.5-point line might not be safe if the Tigers grab hold of this one.

Essendon v Melbourne

Essendon’s fall from grace climaxed on Sunday in its 110-point loss against St Kilda and they’ll now suffer the indignity of starting as underdogs against 15th-placed Melbourne, which has had the wood over the Dons in four of their past five encounters. The pain isn’t over yet at Tullamarine. The Demons to get it done as $1.59 favourites.

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

The Dogs are enjoying a mid-season hot streak, winning three on the trot and sitting only percentage outside fifth spot on the ladder. Gold Coast welcomed back The Messiah last week with instant success, and while the Dogs should win, never underestimate Gary Ablett’s ability to drag his teammates along with him. At $1.70 the dogs are looking pretty good.

North Melbourne v Geelong

Another game that should be action packed with both teams' odds at $1.90. Which North Melbourne will we see this week: the one that beat West Coast and Richmond, or the one that capitulated by 55 points against the under siege Gold Coast Suns? Geelong’s consistency hasn’t been much better, however, and we’re tipping North to prove the doubters wrong in this flip-of-the-coin game.

West Coast v Adelaide

West Coast will deservedly start as a $1.24 favourites but there won’t be a footy fan outside of Perth who isn’t cheering for Adelaide, after the tragic loss of its coach Phil Walsh. If the Crows can rally for a win it’ll be one of football’s great performances, but West Coast are very, very good.

GWS v St Kilda

The Giants are lurking just outside the top eight and will start as favourites for this one, but they’re well and truly in a rut and continue to throw up inconsistent performances. St Kilda, on the other hand, couldn’t be flying any higher after thumping Essendon by 110 points. Pencil the Saints in for a win as $2.35 underdogs.

Hawthorn v Fremantle

The only downside of what is unquestionably the match of the round is that it’s being played in Tasmania on Sunday afternoon. It’s first-placed Fremantle against Hawthorn in fourth, but the Hawks have built a fortress in Launceston and as the $1.41 favourites will freeze the Dockers out to end their three-match winning streak.

Brisbane v Sydney

What could be worse than facing Sydney after they’ve just knocked over Port Adelaide despite suffering a string of suspensions and injuries? How about facing that same Sydney side with Buddy Franklin and Kurt Tippett back in the lineup? The Lions will have to milk every drop out of their home ground advantage to have a chance in this one, but the 37.5-point line won’t be nearly enough if the Swans get going. Sydney to win very comfortably.