Scarves and guernseys hung in tribute to Walsh

Scarves and guernseys are hanging outside the homes of AFL fans across the country in tribute to Adelaide Crows coach Phil Walsh.

A fan leaves flowers at Adelaide Football Club. Image: Getty

Walsh was allegedly stabbed to death by his 26-year-old son inside his Somerset home in the early hours of this morning.

Adelaide's AFL match with Geelong will not be played and treated as a draw this Sunday.

Crows club motto #weflyasone has become the rallying point on Twitter as photos emerge of their colours across front doors and mailboxes across the country.

Totally shocked and speechless. Far too sad for any words. RIP Phil Walsh. #weflyasone @Adelaide_FC pic.twitter.com/VcULtO4CVU — Paul Deverix (@Deverix1975) July 3, 2015

There are no teams, only one grieving nation in the face of a tragedy. Today #weflyasone 💛💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/FyAOc29qWX — Yvonne W (@yvonne_w93) July 3, 2015

Fans have also laid a club jacket and flowers outside the Adelaide Crows Football Club, where the players have this morning arrived distraught.