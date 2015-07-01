The Swans will be aiming to bounce back from their upset loss as they face a Power outfit clinging to finals hopes on Thursday Night Football. Port defender Tom Jonas will be mic’d up for Seven’s Sounds of The Game. And we talk with Power ruckman Matthew Lobbe about growing up in Emerald, his love for Richo and the Tigers as a kid and settling in Adelaide.

This week in AFL on Seven: Round 14

Friday Night Football has a huge blockbuster clash as the much-improved Magpies aim to break a seven-game losing streak to the Hawks, with the winner to take outright fourth spot, a game clear of the loser.

On Saturday Night Footy Hawks defender Brian Lake joins us live in the pre-game to talk about all of the happenings from the Collingwood versus Hawthorn match. The award–winning Discovered delves into the life of interim Carlton coach John Barker. Hamish McLachlan steps into the host chair for the week.

The Sunday Soapbox returns with Leigh Matthews before the Crows versus Cats encounter. We catch up with Geelong skipper Joel Selwood to talk about his form and troubling head knocks.

TV Broadcast times:

Thursday July 2

Sydney v Port Adelaide (SCG)

Melbourne 7pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate

Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate



Friday July 3

Collingwood v Hawthorn (MCG)

Melbourne 7pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6.30pm – 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate

Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Saturday July 4

Western Bulldogs v Carlton (Etihad Stadium)

Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sydney 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 7.15pm LIVE on 7mate

Richmond v GWS Giants (MCG)

Sydney 1.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Gold Coast Suns v North Melbourne (Metricon Stadium)

Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne v West Coast Eagles (TIO Stadium)

Perth 5.30pm LIVE on 7mate

VFL – Williamstown v Essendon

Melbourne 12pm LIVE on Channel 7

WAFL – Subiaco v Peel Thunder

Perth 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate

SANFL – South Adelaide v Adelaide

Adelaide 2pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sunday July 5

AFL Game Day

Hosted by Hamish McLachlan with Guy McKenna, Brian Lake and Daniel Giansiracusa

Guests: Giants coach Leon Cameron and Bulldog Rob Murphy

Melbourne | Adelaide | Perth 10am on Channel 7

Sydney | Brisbane 10am on 7mate

Adelaide Crows v Geelong Cats (Adelaide Oval)

Melbourne 3pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sydney 3pm LIVE on 7mate

Fremantle v Brisbane Lions (Domain Stadium)

Perth 3pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Footy Flashbacks – 1997 Semi Final Adelaide v Geelong

Melbourne 1pm on Channel 7

Monday July 6

Talking Footy

Hosted by Luke Darcy with Tim Watson and Wayne Carey

Melbourne 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7

Adelaide 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7

Perth 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7

Sydney Late night on 7mate

Brisbane Late night on 7mate