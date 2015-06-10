St Kilda AFL star Nick Riewoldt has launched a new charity in honour of his sister Maddie, who died of a rare blood disease earlier this year.

Nick Riewoldt launches charity in sister's honour. Source: Channel 7

It was an extremely emotional morning for the Riewoldt family, including Richmond star and Maddie’s cousin Jack, as they launched the ‘Maddie Riewoldt Vision’ in her memory.

Maddie died in February after a five-year battle with bone marrow disease aplastic anemia.

“She wanted to begin work on some sort of charity where she could help prevent others going through everything she’d been through,” said Nick.

Maddie showed tremendous courage during the final years of her battle, and her mum Fiona showed similar courage today:

“I promise you now Maddie, we’re going to follow what you wanted us to do, and we’re going to make you proud.”

The first major fundraiser for the organistaion will be ‘Maddie’s Match’, played between Nick’s St Kilda and Jack’s Richmond at Etihad Stadium on July 19th.