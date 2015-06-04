A tipster's guide to round 10 of the AFL

It was a good round of footy last week. We’re almost at the halfway point and teams will start pushing hard for the top 8.

Getty Imgaes: Is Trent Cotchin the man to stop Nat Fyfe?

See the latest AFL betting odds as we take a look at the hottest tips for Round 10.



Here are our tips.

Fremantle v Richmond

While the undefeated Dockers will deservedly start this one as overwhelming favourites, it’s exactly the kind of game that the erratic Tigers might bob up and win. Expect Fremantle to get the points, but don’t discount Richmond finding a way as a $4.50 underdog.

Carlton v Adelaide

They lost yet again, but the Blues at least showed a little spark in their defeat to Sydney on Friday night. Adelaide have been put to the sword twice in the past two weeks by GWS and Fremantle, and with Chris Judd and captain Marc Murphy returning for Carlton the Blues might just deliver a much-needed upset for their second win of the season.



Gold Coast v Sydney

Gold Coast would need everything to go right in order to get near Sydney, who have racked up four wins in a row and look every bit the premiership contender. What the Suns didn’t need was No.1 forward Charlie Dixon and young gun Jack Martin to become the fifth and sixth players to be suspended for breaking the team’s drinking rules. With Lance Franklin in form and Kurt Tippett out to prove a point, the 53.5-point line could be in danger.

Essendon v Geelong



Reports of Geelong’s death have been greatly exaggerated. The Cats haven’t been as bad as their five losses suggest, and they face an Essendon side bereft of confidence and without captain Jobe Watson and veteran Dustin Fletcher. The Cats look the goods as $1.70 favourites.

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

Both of these very enigmatic teams returned to the winner’s circle last week, but it remains to be seen whether either of them can nail their successful formula two weeks in a row. Port Adelaide’s home ground advantage tips the scales in their favour by a few goals as they try to scramble back into the top eight.

GWS v Brisbane

The Giants came crashing back to earth against Western Bulldogs last week, but Brisbane should be easy kill. The Lions will be without captain Tom Rockliff, veteran Jed Adcock and a number of other key personnel due to injury, and Greater Western Sydney will have far too much talent in this one.

North Melbourne v West Coast

The Kangaroos should be flying high after looking like flogging Collingwood last week, before the Pies stormed home and gave the Roos an almighty second-half whack. West Coast haven’t put a foot wrong on their way to second spot on the AFL ladder, but will start Round 10 as only a slight favourite due to the game being played in Tasmania. Regardless, the Eagles will be too good, and could be the bet of the round at $1.85

St Kilda v Hawthorn

The Saints will draw plenty of confidence from their win up north against Brisbane last week, but Hawthorn present a very different proposition. The reigning premiers might have dropped a few games this season but they’ve all been against likely finals contenders, and they’ll rightfully have this game penciled in for an easy four points.

Melbourne v Collingwood

All eyes will be on the MCG on Monday afternoon in what promises to be an intriguing game, despite Melbourne’s sharp drop-off in form in the past month. Collingwood dodged a bullet last weekend and with Jamie Elliott in career-best form and Steele Sidebottom running amok, the Pies should stitch this one up early.

