Goodes' Wikipedia page vandalised after celebration

Racist vandals have attacked Adam Goodes' Wikipedia page with monkey pictures after his Indigenous war-cry goal celebration.

AFL players show support for Goodes

The veteran's celebration sparked vitriol from Carlton fans, with many upset that the dance was directed at the traveling fans.

The Goodes Wikipedia page was altered following the game with a number of pictures of monkeys added as well as text labeling the Swans' star a 'sniper' on the field.

The page has been retored now and can no longer be edited anonymously.

Last night Goodes defended his dance as a tribute to an Indigenous junior team.

MATCH CENTRE: Sydney v Carlton

"I was just a little bit inspired by the under-16 Boomerang kids, who taught us a little bit of a war cry, just a little bit of a tribute to those guys," Goodes said.

"(Nothing untoward) not at all, proud to be Aboriginal and represent."

MORE: Goodes' celebration headlines Swans victory

MORE: Goodes hits back at critics

Goodes, a proud Aboriginal man and community leader says that the dance embodies the spirit of Indigenous Round and is nothing for people to get worked up about.

"I was just grateful to be able to do it and for the right people to embrace it for what it was.

"And everybody else take a chill pill, understand what I was doing.

"If there was Carlton supporters offended by it, I'm sorry but it's a war cry, it's a battle."

After the negativity from AFL fans, fellow players stood up to show support for Goodes on Twitter.

On ya brother @adamroy37 Proud Aboriginal Man. ⚫️💛🔴 — Cyril Rioli (@CyrilRioli33) May 29, 2015

Proud of my heritage just like my brother @adamroy37 pic.twitter.com/Cn1irDzqGk — Tadhg Kennelly (@TadhgKennelly) May 29, 2015