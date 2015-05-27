Stevo's Sting - Malthouse had to go

Amid the satellite trucks and car park scrambles, emotions usually run deep on the day an AFL coach is sacked. Often, there is deep mourning, disbelief and morbid looks among staff, players and even the barista in the club cafe.

Sometimes there is genuine anger as fans gather to hear the latest.

On the bitumen outside Ikon Park yesterday, there was neither anger or grief. It was more relief than anything when the axe fell on Mick Malthouse. There was a sense that a dark cloud has been lifted.

Malthouse wasn't a Carlton person. There just wasn't the love or the connection. He wasn't family. There was no need to mourn. People with close links to the club, and even staff, actually seemed unusually chirpy.

Before the Carlton powerbrokers fronted the media, Malthouse sped away with old mate Shane O'Sullivan at the wheel. It was O'Sullivan who recruited Malthouse to the Dogs for the '84 season. Fittingly it was the man known as "Shaneo" who drove him away from coaching for the final time, up Royal Pde and back to the Malthouse family pad in East Melbourne.

He's a beauty, O'Sullivan. One of footy's great people. If he's that close to Malthouse, Mick can't be that bad, right?

Malthouse's close friend and protector at Carlton, Rob Wiley, is also a salt of the earth all-round good footy guy. They swear by Mick. But even they might admit their good buddy let himself down.

What was Carlton's brand under Malthouse? There never seemed to be a pattern or theme to the Blues' play. With Luke Beveridge at the Dogs, you can see a plan on-field. At the Saints, there's a real sense of a pathway and a build.

Carlton under Malthouse was in no man's land. Tagging stars, yet being loose in other areas. Much of Mick's final game against Geelong resembled old fashioned circle work.

His media work was sometimes compelling, sometimes petulant. There was never an agenda to bait Malthouse at press conferences. Questions were asked, like in any presser, and the ball was in his court to respond.

The pressers are a conduit between the club and the members. Malthouse, on too many occasions, failed his own members by failing to give considered answers to reasonable questions.

Fans look for positivity, hope, even some pizazz. Too often, Malthouse's behaviour in front of the sponsor's board let the club down. Mars is the club's sponsor and that's fitting. Malthouse and club staffers trying to bring a fresh, positive message were on different planets.

I expected a different Malthouse in Round 1 after a summer of contemplation and talks within Carlton headquarters. The Blues wanted him to change after the blow ups of 2014 in the press room.

The first phone call from the Blues came in early December, keen to get on the front foot and put what was dubbed a "feud" to bed.

In February, there were more chats about breaking bread over a latte. There were no problems this end. We didn't get there.

So despite having a summer to straighten things out, it was same old Mick after the season opener. On a different planet to club officials again.

The questions were straight. Straighter than normal, purposely, to give Malthouse a chance to show he had changed. Commentator David King criticised my questions as "childish". King might want to go back to the tape. It was the responses that were childish.

Malthouse, no doubt, will get a gig in the media. And he'll be good at it. He will also be friendly by the pie heater in the media room once he crosses the line into the after life. It's the type of person he is. A pleasure to work with. The type of bloke likely to bring cupcakes in.

But when he is front and square in the media battlefield, Malthouse can turn bully.

Carlton CEO Steven Trigg is a former media manager at Adelaide. He is a polished performer and a capable spin doctor. Trigg would have been mortified by some of Malthouse's public performances.

In his departing statement last night, Malthouse said he wished the media well and added "you might even miss me!" He's right. He'll be missed.

In a sanitised world of cliches and club messaging, Malthouse was a headline grabbing loose cannon. Even his mid-week chats, which have become deadly dull at some clubs were must-see.

But Carlton footy club won't miss him. There is no mourning the morning after.