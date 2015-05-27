The best social media reactions to Malthouse sacking

In the wake of his axing as Carlton coach yesterday, Mick Malthouse received the inevitable barrage of tweets and memes making fun of the situation.
Malthouse was dumped after "public misalignment" with the Blues board.
Here are the funniest reactions on social media:
Collingwood's Dane Swan even (unintentionally) got in on the act, posting this six minutes after news of the sacking broke:
However Swan’s tweet was referencing US rapper A$AP Rocky’s new album At. Long. Last. ASAP.
"It’s just the name of a new album from ASAP Rocky that I got today and I liked,” Swan told Triple M.
"I don’t know what the big deal is about it.
"I certainly don’t live my life by what’s happening in the football world."