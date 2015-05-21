News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pies' Blues blitz seals first win of the season
Magpies' blitz seals AFL win over Blues

This week in AFL on Seven: Round 8

7Sport /

On Friday Night Football the Blues will be under the microscope as they aim to turn the tables on the Cats, who beat them by a kick in both encounters last year.

This week in AFL on Seven: Round 8

Joel Selwood v Chris Judd will be a battle to watch. Source: Getty

On Saturday Night Footy, Hawks skipper Luke Hodge joins us live on the panel as we preview the Grand Final re-match between Hawthorn and Sydney. Swans funnyman Tom Derickx goes one-on-one with Buddy Franklin with hilarious results. And Hawthorn utility Will Langford features in our award winning Discovered segment.

Saturday Arvo Footy sees the improving Saints host the second-placed Eagles at Etihad Stadium. At half time we head down to Nick Riewoldt’s holiday home in Tasmania, where he hosts the St Kilda rookies in a bonding trip that includes diving and cray fishing.

On Sunday Football the in-form Bulldogs head to the MCG to face the Demons and our special feature finds out what makes Dogs star Marcus Bontempelli tick.

TV Broadcast times:

Friday May 22

Carlton v Geelong (Etihad Stadium)

Melbourne 7pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Ch 7
Adelaide 6.30pm – 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate
Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate
Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Saturday May 23

Hawthorn v Sydney Swans v (MCG)

Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Sydney 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Brisbane 7.15pm LIVE on 7mate

St Kilda v West Coast Eagles (Etihad Stadium)

Melbourne 3pm on Channel 7
Perth 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7
GWS Giants v Adelaide Crows (Spotless Stadium)
Adelaide 1.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Sydney 2pm LIVE on 7mate

Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood (Metricon Stadium)

Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Fremantle v North Melbourne (Domain Stadium)

Perth 6.30pm on 7mate

VFL – Geelong v Port Melbourne

Melbourne 12pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sunday May 24

AFL Game Day

Hosted by Hamish McLachlan with Jude Bolton, Brad Sewell and Andrew Mackie

Guests: Sam Fisher and Josh Kennedy

Melbourne | Adelaide | Perth 10am on Channel 7

Sydney | Brisbane 10am on 7mate

Footy Flashbacks – Tony Liberatore profile

Melbourne 1pm on Channel 7

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs (MCG)

Melbourne 2.30pm LIVE on 7
Sydney 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Perth 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 4pm on 7mate

Port Adelaide v Richmond (Adelaide Oval)

Adelaide 4.30pm on Channel 7

Essendon v Brisbane Lions (Etihad Stadium)

Brisbane 1pm LIVE on 7mate

Monday May 25

Talking Footy

Hosted by Luke Darcy with Tim Watson and Wayne Carey

Guest: North Melbourne coach Brad Scott

Melbourne 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7
Adelaide 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7
Perth 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7
Sydney Late night on 7mate
Brisbane Late night on 7mate

Back To Top