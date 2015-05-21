This week in AFL on Seven: Round 8

On Friday Night Football the Blues will be under the microscope as they aim to turn the tables on the Cats, who beat them by a kick in both encounters last year.

Joel Selwood v Chris Judd will be a battle to watch. Source: Getty

On Saturday Night Footy, Hawks skipper Luke Hodge joins us live on the panel as we preview the Grand Final re-match between Hawthorn and Sydney. Swans funnyman Tom Derickx goes one-on-one with Buddy Franklin with hilarious results. And Hawthorn utility Will Langford features in our award winning Discovered segment.

Saturday Arvo Footy sees the improving Saints host the second-placed Eagles at Etihad Stadium. At half time we head down to Nick Riewoldt’s holiday home in Tasmania, where he hosts the St Kilda rookies in a bonding trip that includes diving and cray fishing.

On Sunday Football the in-form Bulldogs head to the MCG to face the Demons and our special feature finds out what makes Dogs star Marcus Bontempelli tick.

TV Broadcast times:

Friday May 22

Carlton v Geelong (Etihad Stadium)

Melbourne 7pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Ch 7

Adelaide 6.30pm – 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate

Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Saturday May 23

Hawthorn v Sydney Swans v (MCG)

Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sydney 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 7.15pm LIVE on 7mate

St Kilda v West Coast Eagles (Etihad Stadium)

Melbourne 3pm on Channel 7

Perth 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7

GWS Giants v Adelaide Crows (Spotless Stadium)

Adelaide 1.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sydney 2pm LIVE on 7mate

Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood (Metricon Stadium)

Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Fremantle v North Melbourne (Domain Stadium)

Perth 6.30pm on 7mate

VFL – Geelong v Port Melbourne

Melbourne 12pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sunday May 24

AFL Game Day

Hosted by Hamish McLachlan with Jude Bolton, Brad Sewell and Andrew Mackie

Guests: Sam Fisher and Josh Kennedy

Melbourne | Adelaide | Perth 10am on Channel 7

Sydney | Brisbane 10am on 7mate

Footy Flashbacks – Tony Liberatore profile

Melbourne 1pm on Channel 7

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs (MCG)

Melbourne 2.30pm LIVE on 7

Sydney 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Perth 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 4pm on 7mate

Port Adelaide v Richmond (Adelaide Oval)

Adelaide 4.30pm on Channel 7

Essendon v Brisbane Lions (Etihad Stadium)

Brisbane 1pm LIVE on 7mate

Monday May 25

Talking Footy

Hosted by Luke Darcy with Tim Watson and Wayne Carey

Guest: North Melbourne coach Brad Scott

Melbourne 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7

Adelaide 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7

Perth 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7

Sydney Late night on 7mate

Brisbane Late night on 7mate