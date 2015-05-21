This week in AFL on Seven: Round 8

On Friday Night Football the Blues will be under the microscope as they aim to turn the tables on the Cats, who beat them by a kick in both encounters last year.
On Saturday Night Footy, Hawks skipper Luke Hodge joins us live on the panel as we preview the Grand Final re-match between Hawthorn and Sydney. Swans funnyman Tom Derickx goes one-on-one with Buddy Franklin with hilarious results. And Hawthorn utility Will Langford features in our award winning Discovered segment.
Saturday Arvo Footy sees the improving Saints host the second-placed Eagles at Etihad Stadium. At half time we head down to Nick Riewoldt’s holiday home in Tasmania, where he hosts the St Kilda rookies in a bonding trip that includes diving and cray fishing.
On Sunday Football the in-form Bulldogs head to the MCG to face the Demons and our special feature finds out what makes Dogs star Marcus Bontempelli tick.
TV Broadcast times:
Friday May 22
Carlton v Geelong (Etihad Stadium)
Melbourne 7pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Ch 7
Adelaide 6.30pm – 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate
Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate
Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate
Saturday May 23
Hawthorn v Sydney Swans v (MCG)
Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Sydney 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Brisbane 7.15pm LIVE on 7mate
St Kilda v West Coast Eagles (Etihad Stadium)
Melbourne 3pm on Channel 7
Perth 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7
GWS Giants v Adelaide Crows (Spotless Stadium)
Adelaide 1.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Sydney 2pm LIVE on 7mate
Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood (Metricon Stadium)
Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Fremantle v North Melbourne (Domain Stadium)
Perth 6.30pm on 7mate
VFL – Geelong v Port Melbourne
Melbourne 12pm LIVE on Channel 7
Sunday May 24
AFL Game Day
Hosted by Hamish McLachlan with Jude Bolton, Brad Sewell and Andrew Mackie
Guests: Sam Fisher and Josh Kennedy
Melbourne | Adelaide | Perth 10am on Channel 7
Sydney | Brisbane 10am on 7mate
Footy Flashbacks – Tony Liberatore profile
Melbourne 1pm on Channel 7
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs (MCG)
Melbourne 2.30pm LIVE on 7
Sydney 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Perth 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 4pm on 7mate
Port Adelaide v Richmond (Adelaide Oval)
Adelaide 4.30pm on Channel 7
Essendon v Brisbane Lions (Etihad Stadium)
Brisbane 1pm LIVE on 7mate
Monday May 25
Talking Footy
Hosted by Luke Darcy with Tim Watson and Wayne Carey
Guest: North Melbourne coach Brad Scott
Melbourne 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7
Adelaide 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7
Perth 7.30pm on 7mate, Late night on Channel 7
Sydney Late night on 7mate
Brisbane Late night on 7mate