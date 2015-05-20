AFL Game Day Preview

Join us this Sunday for AFL Game Day with Hamish McLachlan.

Hamish McLachlan, AFL Game Day.

Six Premiership’s between the panel this week; 2013 All-Australian Andrew Mackie, 325 gamer for the Swans Jude Bolton and dual premiership player Brad Sewell will join us on the set!

Dual Saints Best & Fairest Sam Fisher and 2012 Swans Premiership player Josh Kennedy will be our special guest’s to dissect how their respective sides went in round 8.

We will have an exclusive chat with Saints skipper Nick Riewoldt to see how he is travelling after the horrible head knock against the Crows in round 7.

Mark Stevens will have all the latest footy news.

We will dissect round 8 so far and find out what the panel learned from each game.

Don’t miss AFL Game Day from 10am this Sunday.

To be part of the AFL Game Day audience click here