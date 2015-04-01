Sheedy's surprise praise for ASADA

Essendon legend Kevin Sheedy has resisted returning fire at ASADA, instead sharing some love.

Sheedy holds no grudges against ASADA and their processes.

Sheedy made it clear ASADA was only doing its job and stressed that the sport had to be clean to retain its soul.

"I think ASADA is important for the country, along with WADA in the world, because we want our sport loved and we want our sport clean," Sheedy said in an exclusive interview with Seven News.

Asked if ASADA should let it go and ditch any appeal, Sheedy replied: "I just think it depends on what they seem to think. If there’s an issue there, they want to clear it up so we can all get over it and get on with our lives.”

Sheedy also said of ASADA’s continual probing: “That’s their job. I don’t have a problem with that.”

“It’s very important we keep our sport clean in this country … it’s one of the souls and spirits of this country,” Sheedy said.

Sheedy said ASADA, which has a 21 day limit on an appeal, now had time to review the scenario.

“It will give them time to look through what would be a wreckage for them .. and a wreckage for the sport … but how far do you go and how much do you spend?” Sheedy said.

Sheedy said the club would now rediscover its mojo.

“It’s been a fantastic club over so long. Of 142 years, there’s been a two year blip where most people in the club would hope hadn’t happened, obviously,” Sheedy said.

“It’s a hell of a long time to be very good to muck up for two years … it’s a penalty you wear within yourself.

"It’s was good to hear the players got off and Hird apologise to the fans and footy in general … he’s a very good person … he was very sincere."

“It’s very, very important we move on now and get in clear water.”