I don't want to be Pendles: Bontempelli

Emerging star Marcus Bontempelli is flattered by the comparisons to Magpie skipper Scott Pendlebury, but he has a simple message: “I just want to be my own man”.

Bontempelli shrugs off Pendlebury comparisons

Bontempelli grew up idolising Pendlebury, but now finds himself in the heat of battle against him.

The second-year Bulldog had 15 disposals in the first term against the Magpies on Saturday night, before the Pies were forced to tag him to curb his influence.

“I did try to do a few things like Scott in the way he goes about it, but I guess from now playing against him I’ve got to develop a few of my own tricks,” Bontempelli told Seven.

“Hopefully we have the wood on them (Collingwood) in the future.”

Bontempelli is one of the buzz players of the competition, with his market value soaring by the week.

He has committed to the Dogs until at least the end of 2017 and is adamant he is in it for the long haul at the kennel.

“I do love the club. I have just re-signed. Whenever the club’s ready, I’m sure we’ll look at it. I’m enjoying my footy at the moment,” Bontempelli said.

With the hype building, Bontempelli is doing is best just to focus on improving … and spending more time in the midfield with the help of a bigger body.

“I’m really looking forward, with a few new blokes, to spending some time in the midfield.

“You find it pretty quickly, it’s common there’s always media and always attention floating around in some way … it’s important to keep a lid on things.”