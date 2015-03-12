Ex-footballer Ben Cousins has been arrested following a police pursuit in Perth.

Ben Cousins arrested after police pursuit

Police attempted to pull Cousins over after spotting a car driving recklessly around 10.30pm last night.

It is alleged he did not stop, and ran red lights, at slow speeds.

He was eventually pulled over and has been charged with reckless driving, failing to stop and failing to give a breath sample.

He will appear in court on April 8 and is currently released on bail.

It is just over a year since the midfielder's last brush with the law, when a drug charge against him was dropped.

His lawyer said at the time that a trace amount of drugs was found in the boot of a car that Cousins was driving in October 2013, but he did not own the vehicle or the drugs.

Cousins fell from grace following a string of off-field incidents and substance abuse problems.

The father of two was suspended for one year by the AFL in 2007 for bringing the game into disrepute before making a comeback with Richmond. He retired in 2010.