David King embroiled in AFL betting scandal

Former North Melbourne Kangaroos champion and commentator David King is under investigation over a series of winning bets placed on last season’s AFL Rising Star award as revealed by 7News Melbourne reporter Brendan Roberts.

David King emboiled in betting scandal

It is alleged that King had inside knowledge on the Rising Star result, which saw Brisbane Lions outsider Lewis Taylor upset Western Bulldogs favourite Marcus Bontompelli.

Seven News confirmed that last year the sporting integrity unit launched an investigation into whether the dual premiership player had any inside knowledge of the result and it is believed that King won a significant amount of money on the bets.

Victoria Police confirmed that they are currently investigating a referral from the AFL in regards to an allegation of suspicious betting activity, reported to have occurred last year.

However King told Seven News that he had no knowledge that he was being investigated and denied that he was ever tipped off about the result, prior to placing the bets.

