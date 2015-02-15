EXCLUSIVE

AFL set to announce new concussion protocols

The AFL is set to announce new game day protocols for concussion this season.

Following extensive work by the AFL and AFL Players Association, the standards will be more prescriptive, designed to provide more accountability around players coming back on the field after a heavy knock.



They’re partly a response to concerns over Geelong’s Allen Christensen returning to the field last June. Sources suggest under the new criteria, Christensen couldn’t have.

There’s been lingering concern in the industry some players have learnt to effectively cheat the tests, and now they’ll have to do both the Maddocks and Scat3 test.

The Players Association, led on this issue by Ian Prendergast, had been advocating for an independent doctor at games, and while that won’t be introduced as part of the new measures, it’s understood the Association’s happy with these more rigorous standards.

As well as match day, there will also be tighter restrictions which govern playing the next week.



The Association is continuing to push for past players to take part in a questionnaire, in a bid to identify those who require more advanced scanning. The league is also an active supporter of that program.

Deakin University’s Dr Alan Pearce is running a separate study, looking in part at the effects of more constant low impact head trauma.

We joined the Western Bulldogs Ben Graham, who has played both AFL and NFL, when the former Geelong captain took part in that trial this week.

Pearce is using new technology that allows researchers to now look more closely at the front and back parts of the brain.

The NFL is facing a payout of as much as $1 billion. And whilst the jury is out on the long-term effects of concussion in AFL, Pearce was keen to stress just how proactive the AFL has been in this area.