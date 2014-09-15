AFL Preliminary Finals LIVE on Seven

In what many football purists believe is the best weekend of AFL action every year, the Preliminary Finals will be live nationally on Channel 7 and 7mate.

With a berth in 2014 AFL Grand Final on the line, the Swans will host the in-form Kangaroos while the rampaging Port Adelaide trek to the MCG to play Hawthorn.

Seven brings viewers all the action live from ANZ Stadium for Friday night’s Preliminary Final Sydney Swans versus North Melbourne clash, with Bruce McAvaney and Dennis Cometti leading the call and expert commentary from Tim Watson, Leigh Matthews, Wayne Carey, Tom Harley and Jude Bolton.

On Saturday night the Preliminary Final Hawthorn versus Port Adelaide match comes from the MCG where Brian Taylor calling the action with expert commentary from Luke Darcy, Matthew Richardson and Cameron Ling. As ever, Mick Molloy and Sam Lane join the team for the Pre-Game show.

Broadcast details:

Friday September 19:

Preliminary Final – Sydney Swans v North Melbourne (ANZ Stadium);

Melbourne 6.30pm - 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7;

Adelaide 6pm – 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7;

Perth 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate;

Sydney 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate;

Brisbane 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate.



Saturday September 20:

Preliminary Final – Hawthorn v Port Adelaide (MCG);

Melbourne 3.30pm LIVE on Channel 7;

Adelaide 3pm LIVE on Channel 7;

Perth 1.30pm LIVE on Channel 7;

Sydney 3.30pm LIVE on 7mate;

Brisbane 3.30pm LIVE on 7mate.