The Brisbane Lions have angered fans over plans to use a real-life lion as their mascot at homes games next season.

Brisbane to use real-life lion as mascot?

AFL.com says the club is in talks with zoos and lion parks to determine whether or not it can be done.

However the vast majority of AFL fans have slammed the idea as ‘barbaric’ and ‘disgusting’.

Brisbane Lions media manager Steele Tallon sent out the following tweet:

"In relation to animal rights, we would never do anything to harm a lion. Australia Zoo is one of our partners & match day sponsor this year".



The club's CEO Greg Swann said "we think the kids would be absolutely beside themselves.

"We had a chat to the AFL and fortunately the boss thinks it's a great idea", Swann told SEN.

"We don't know if we can get it up. We're having a look at it.

"One of the good things about being here is we control the stadium, so it's fantastic. Whatever we want to do we can do."

But AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says the idea would be "pushing the envelope".

"Whether it's a reality, I don’t know," McLachlan told SEN.

"It's a provocative idea that has lots of different angles.

"But I love the fact that lots of different clubs are thinking like this about what their experience is.

The Canterbury Bulldogs NRL team is well-known for its use of real bulldogs, but a lion might be another story.