Adelaide Crows star caught speeding because of his vomiting cat

We've all heard of great excuses to get out of a speeding fine, but this one might just take the cake.

Adelaide Crows star caught speeding becuase of his vomiting cat

Adelaide Crows star Daniel Talia is lucky to still have his licence after being clocked 36 kilometres over the speed limit, all because his cat was vomiting in the backseat.

The 22-year old pleaded guilty in Adelaide Magistrates Court after he was clocked at 96km/hr in a 60km/hzone, however his lawyer, David Edwardson, QC, argued that the defender was distracted at the time of the offence due to his Bengal cat vomiting in the car.

Edwardson requested that the number of demerit points for the speeding offence be lowered, to ensure Talia did not endure 'undue hardship' from not being able to drive to the Crows numerous training sessions.



The 2012 Rising Star winner was convicted and lucky to escape with only having to pay a $824 fine plus court costs, but did not lose his licence.

After court, the defender said he was keen move on from the incident and expressed regret at his actions.

“Speeding should not be condoned on our roads,” Talia said.

“I am glad this experience is past me and I’m looking forward to moving on.”