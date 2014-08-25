As far as freakish bits of skill, this one is right up there.

Courtenay Dempsey's accidentally genius overhead flick

With a move more at home in the English Premier League than the AFL, Essendon's Courtenay Dempsey left the Gold Coast defence in a heap with his fancy feet.

Mid-way through the second quarter, Dempsey exploded for a run off half-back but mistimed his bounce and fumbled the ball. Rather than turning back to get it, the defender cleverly flicked the ball with his heel high over his head, evading the oncoming tacklers, all without breaking his stride.

Deliberate or accidental, only he knows. Either way he will surely be claiming it in the Essendon dressing room, giving him bragging rights on the training track for this week at least.

Dempsey's bit of genius helped the Bombers towards a 16.12 (108) to 13.11 (89) victory over the Gold Coast Suns, keeping them in seventh place on the AFL ladder, with just one round remaining before the finals.

