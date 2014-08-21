Round 22 AFL LIVE on Seven

Port Adelaide host the Blues at Adelaide Oval on Seven’s Friday Night Football with the Power still aiming for a coveted top four spot and the double chance.



Port Adelaide superstar Chad Wingard explains the emotional boost the Power fans give them when they sing INXS Never Tear us Apart, and the help assistant coach Tyson Edwards has delivered his running game. Carlton’s latest Irish star Ciaran Sheehan tells us about his pathway to AFL and the unwavering support of his Mum. Then Blues defender Sam Rowe talks about his passion for carpentry and introduces us to his latest renovation project.



On Saturday Night Footy the biggest rivals in modern football clash again with the Hawks and Cats fighting for a top two spot. Hawks dynamo Cyril Rioli joins us live on the panel to give us the latest on his injury. Cricket legend and St Kilda fanatic Shane Warne joins the panel to tell Mick Molloy how the Saints are going to ruin his Tigers finals hopes. We have a special feature on the forgotten man of Hawthorn’s successful era, Richie Vandenberg. Hawks’ cult hero Matt Spangher takes us into his home for the award-winning Discovered. And Swans coach John Longmire joins us live at half time ahead of the Swans match on Sunday.



On Saturday Arvo Footy the Crows head to Tasmania to battle the Kangaroos in an all-important clash with both teams desperate for a finals berth. A heartwarming story features at half time, when we meet 101-year-old Crows member Dorothy Harris who recounts the day Adelaide coach Brenton Sanderson stopped at the bus stop she was waiting at to give her a ride to the game.



Sunday Football comes from Etihad Stadium with the Swans looking to sew up a top two spot and a home final as they face off against the Bulldogs.



Friday August 22



PORT ADELAIDE V CARLTON (ADELAIDE OVAL)

Commentators: Bruce McAvaney, Dennis Cometti, Leigh Matthews, Tom Harley, Matthew Richardson and analysis from Wayne Carey.

Melbourne 7pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6.30pm – 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate

Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate



Saturday August 23



HAWTHORN V GEELONG (MCG)

Commentators: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling with Sam Lane and Mick Molloy

Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6pm – 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sydney 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate



NORTH MELBOURNE V ADELAIDE CROWS (BLUNDSTONE ARENA)

Commentators: Hamish McLachlan, Basil Zempilas, Tim Watson and Jude Bolton

Melbourne 3pm on Channel 7

Adelaide 1pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 1.30pm on Channel 7



ESSENDON V GOLD COAST SUNS (ETIHAD STADIUM)

Brisbane 2pm LIVE on 7mate



GWS GIANTS V COLLINGWOOD (SPOTLESS STADIUM)

Sydney 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate



WEST COAST EAGLES V MELBOURNE (PATERSONS STADIUM)

Perth 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate



Sunday August 24



AFL GAME DAY

Hosted by Hamish McLachlan with Cameron Ling, Jude Bolton and Andrew Mackie with news from Mark Stevens

Guests: Jarryd Roughead and Zac Tuohy

Melbourne | Adelaide | Perth 10am on Channel 7

Sydney | Brisbane 10am on 7mate



FOOTY FLASHBACKS: 1990 QUALIFYING FINAL COLLINGWOOD V WEST COAST

Melbourne 1.30pm on Channel 7

Adelaide 1pm on Channel 7

Sydney 11.30am on 7mate



WESTERN BULLDOGS V SYDNEY SWANS (ETIHAD STADIUM)

Commentators: Dennis Cometti, Hamish McLachlan, Tim Watson, Cameron Ling and Andrew Welsh

Melbourne 3pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Sydney 3pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 3pm LIVE on 7mate



BRISBANE LIONS V FREMANTLE (GABBA)

Perth 11am LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 1pm LIVE on 7mate



Monday August 25



TALKING FOOTY

Hosted by Luke Darcy with Tim Watson and Wayne Carey

Guest: Gillon McLachlan

Melbourne 7.30pm on 7mate, 11.30pm on Channel 7

Adelaide 7.30pm on 7mate, 11.30pm on Channel 7

Perth 7.30pm on 7mate, 11.30pm on Channel 7

Sydney 12.30am Tuesday on 7mate

Brisbane 12.30am Tuesday on 7mate