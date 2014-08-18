Cyril Rioli has broken his silence on his battle to return for the finals, declaring he is ready to build up for one last tilt at September.

I've got nothing to lose: Rioli

The Hawthorn superstar has not played since Round 15, and suffered a recent setback in his rehab, but won't let the hamstring curse beat him.

"I'm still set on playing footy this year," Rioli said.

"I want to be out there playing with the boys...on the weekend with the loss it definitely hurt me a bit...it's definitely driving me to get back playing this year."

Asked if he was prepared to risk his troublesome hamstring in a final, Rioli said: "I probably could...don't have much to lose."

Rioli took part in a brief running session at Waverley Park, but only worked at half-pace as he eases his way back.