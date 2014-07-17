Cameron Ling says he would consider coaching with Mick Malthouse at Carlton next year, despite copping a verbal spray from the Carlton coach.

'No bad blood' between Ling and Malthouse

Malthouse abused the former Geelong champion at half-time during the Blues’ loss to Sydney but Ling says he has moved on.

As a player Cameron Ling never took a backward step, now part of Seven's AFL coverage he is showing the same toughness, standing up to Mick Malthouse and a barrage of abuse.

“Mick was frustrated and a bit agitated”, said Ling.

“I just calmly said you know Mick I have no control over that and don't speak like that and he was fine and said oh no I'm not having a go at you so as soon as he said that it was fine.”

Malthouse lost his temper in the coaches box during a tense second quarter, and then snapped at half time.

“Mick was frustrated about the lack of replays on the monitor in his box and obviously seeing himself on the screen so often and he just let those frustrations known a little bit.

“Mick was good enough to give me a call and see if everything was okay and I appreciated that and I said to Mick not a ‘prob’ I have moved on and I know he has.

“We are both big boys and we can get on with it pretty quickly.”

Malthouse has had a prickly relationship with the media for most of his coaching career.

“I sometimes have to wonder about the agendas,” said Malthouse. “I wonder where it comes from.”

“My media conferences haven't been I suppose picture perfect and I'm the first to say that. But it’s not by design to hurt anyone, it’s to finish it as quick as I can and do what I do best"

Three-time premiership player Ling holds no grudges and would even consider coaching with Mick next year if approached, but the Blues might have to wait in line behind Melbourne.

“I just had a quick coffee with the Melbourne guys and Roosy and just threw around what was happening at their end and sussed out what was happening at my end.”

If Ling does make it as a senior coach, at least he'll be used to copping plenty of heat.