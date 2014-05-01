AFL Teams: Round 7

Friday, 2 May

COLLINGWOOD v CARLTON, MCG, 7.50pm AEST

CARLTON

B: Simon White, Michael Jamison, Sam Rowe

HB: Zach Tuohy, Andrew Walker, Kade Simpson

C: Heath Scotland, Andrew Carrazzo, Mitch Robinson

HF: Brock McLean, Jarrad Waite, Dale Thomas

F: Troy Menzel, Lachie Henderson, Levi Casboult

Fol: Robert Warnock, Marc Murphy, Bryce Gibbs

I/C: Andrejs Everitt, Dylan Buckley, Kane Lucas, Jeff Garlett

Emg: Matthew Watson, Tom Bell, Sam Docherty

In: Andrew Carrazzo

Out: Chris Yarran (hamstring)

COLLINGWOOD

B: Nick Maxwell, Jack Frost, Marley Williams

HB: Clinton Young, Lachlan Keeffe, Heritier Lumumba

C: Steele Sidebottom, Brent Macaffer, Dane Swan

HF: Sam Dwyer, Jesse White, Luke Ball

F: Jamie Elliott, Travis Cloke, Tyson Goldsack

Fol: Brodie Grundy, Dayne Beams, Scott Pendlebury

I/C: Jarryd Blair, Tom Langdon, Jarrod Witts, Josh Thomas

Emg: Nathan Brown, Taylor Adams, Ben Kennedy

In: Sam Dwyer, Marley Williams

Out: Alex Fasolo (toe), Alan Toovey (hamstring)

Saturday, 3 May

HAWTHORN v ST KILDA, MCG, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

B: Brian Lake, Josh Gibson, Taylor Duryea

HB: Luke Hodge, Ben Stratton, Grant Birchall

C: Isaac Smith, Sam Mitchell, Bradley Hill

HF: Luke Breust, Ryan Schoenmakers, Jack Gunston

F: David Hale, Jarryd Roughead, Shaun Burgoyne

Fol: Ben McEvoy, Jordan Lewis, Cyril Rioli

I/C: Mitch Hallahan, Paul Puopolo, Matthew Suckling, Billy Hartung

Emg: Alex Woodward, Jonathon Ceglar, Angus Litherland

In: Ryan Schoenmakers, Billy Hartung

Out: Will Langford (back), Jonathan Simpkin (omitted)

ST KILDA

B: Tom Simpkin, James Gwilt, Jarryn Geary

HB: Sean Dempster, Luke Delaney, Jimmy Webster

C: Blake Acres, Jack Steven, Farren Ray

HF: Leigh Montagna, Nick Riewoldt, Maverick Weller

F: Jack Billings, Rhys Stanley, Clinton Jones

Fol: Billy Longer, Jack Newnes, Tom Curren

I/C: Josh Saunders, Lenny Hayes, Adam Schneider, Shane Savage

Emg: Trent Dennis-Lane, Josh Bruce, Sebastian Ross,

In: Tom Simpkin, Maverick Weller, Billy Longer, Adam Schneider, Blake Acres,

Out: Josh Bruce (omitted), Eli Templeton (broken arm), Tom Hickey (foot), Sebastian Ross (omitted), Luke Dunstan (concussion)

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide, StarTrack Oval, Canberra, 2.10pm AEST

GWS GIANTS

B: Heath Shaw, Sam Frost, Matt Buntine

HB: Adam Kennedy, Nick Haynes, Curtly Hampton

C: Will Hoskin-Elliott, Toby Greene, Adam Tomlinson

HF: Devon Smith, Jonathon Patton, Joshua Kelly

F: Rhys Palmer, Jeremy Cameron, Adam Treloar

Fol: Jonathan Giles, Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward

I/C: Jed Lamb, Tom Scully, Dylan Shiel, Jono O'Rourke

Emg: Mark Whiley, Kristian Jaksch, Tom Boyd,

In: Toby Greene, Dylan Shiel, Rhys Palmer, Joshua Kelly, Matt Buntine,

Out: Zac Williams (omitted), Josh Hunt (knee), Lachie Plowman (omitted), Tom Boyd (omitted), Tomas Bugg (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

B: Jack Hombsch, Alipate Carlile, Jarman Impey

HB: Tom Jonas, Jackson Trengove, Jasper Pittard

C: Jared Polec, Travis Boak, Kane Cornes

HF: Dom Cassisi, Justin Westhoff, Hamish Hartlett

F: Robbie Gray, Jay Schulz, Chad Wingard

Fol: Matthew Lobbe, Ollie Wines, Brad Ebert

I/C: Angus Monfries, Matt White, Aaron Young, Matthew Broadbent

Emg: Sam Gray, Benjamin Newton, Paul Stewart

In: Angus Monfries

Out: Sam Gray (omitted)

ADELAIDE v MELBOURNE, Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm AEST

Adelaide Crows

B: Sam Shaw, Daniel Talia, Matthew Jaensch

HB: Brodie Smith, Kyle Hartigan, Luke Brown

C: Sam Kerridge, Patrick Dangerfield, David Mackay

HF: Eddie Betts, James Podsiadly, Jared Petrenko

F: Tom Lynch, Josh Jenkins, Matthew Wright

Fol: Sam Jacobs, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane

I/C: Brent Reilly, Mitch Grigg, Rory Laird, Matt Crouch

Emg: Andy Otten, Ben Rutten, Brodie Martin

In: No Change

Melbourne

B: Tom McDonald, Lynden Dunn, Alex Georgiou

HB: Jack Grimes, James Frawley, Dean Terlich

C: Dom Tyson, Bernie Vince, Jack Watts

HF: Rohan Bail, Cameron Pedersen, Matt Jones

F: Jack Viney, Chris Dawes, Jeremy Howe

Fol: Mark Jamar, Daniel Cross, Nathan Jones

I/C: Christian Salem, Neville Jetta, Jay Kennedy-Harris, Shannon Byrnes

Emg: Aidan Riley, Max Gawn, Mitchell Clisby

In: No Change

BRISBANE v SYDNEY, Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

BRISBANE LIONS

B: Darcy Gardiner, Joel Patfull, Justin Clarke

HB: Sam Mayes, Jed Adcock, Tom Cutler

C: Andrew Raines, Ryan Lester, James Aish

HF: Dayne Zorko, Josh Green, Marco Paparone

F: Daniel Merrett, Jonathan Brown, Luke McGuane

Fol: Trent West, Jack Redden, Tom Rockliff

I/C: James Polkinghorne, Nick Robertson, Rohan Bewick, Lewis Taylor

Emg: Jordan Lisle, Mitch Golby, Ryan Harwood

In: Rohan Bewick,

Out: Pearce Hanley (back)

SYDNEY SWANS

B: Nick Smith, Ted Richards, Dane Rampe

HB: Nick Malceski, Heath Grundy, Rhyce Shaw

C: Dan Hannebery, Craig Bird, Kieren Jack

HF: Lewis Jetta, Sam Reid, Ben McGlynn

F: Harry Cunningham, Adam Goodes, Luke Parker

Fol: Mike Pyke, Josh Kennedy, Jarrad McVeigh

I/C: Jake Lloyd, Brandon Jack, Jeremy Laidler, Tom Derickx

Emg: Tom Mitchell, Lewis Roberts-Thomson, Dean Towers,

In: Sam Reid, Brandon Jack,

Out: Lewis Roberts-Thomson (omitted), Lance Franklin (knee)

ESSENDON v WESTERN BULLDOGS, Etihad Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

B: Dustin Fletcher, Cale Hooker, Michael Hibberd

HB: Mark Baguley, Michael Hurley, Dyson Heppell

C: Brent Stanton, Jobe Watson, Courtenay Dempsey

HF: Brendon Goddard, Jake Carlisle, Jackson Merrett

F: Jason Winderlich, Joe Daniher, Paul Chapman

Fol: Patrick Ryder, Jake Melksham, Heath Hocking

I/C: Jason Ashby, David Zaharakis, Ben Howlett, Zach Merrett

Emg: Patrick Ambrose, Tom Bellchambers, Kyle Hardingham

In: Brendon Goddard, Heath Hocking

Out: Martin Gleeson (soreness), Kyle Hardingham (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: Liam Picken, Michael Talia, Easton Wood

HB: Shaun Higgins, Dale Morris, Robert Murphy

C: Marcus Bontempelli, Ryan Griffen, Jack Macrae

HF: Adam Cooney, Stewart Crameri, Tory Dickson

F: Luke Dahlhaus, Liam Jones, Tom Williams

Fol: Will Minson, Matthew Boyd, Tom Liberatore

I/C: Koby Stevens, Jason Johannisen, Jake Stringer, Lachie Hunter

Emg: Jason Tutt, Lin Jong, Fletcher Roberts

In: Marcus Bontempelli, Jason Johannisen, Dale Morris, Tom Williams

Out: Daniel Giansiracusa (omitted), Lin Jong (omitted), Tom Young (omitted), Tom Campbell (omitted)

Sunday, 4 May

North Melbourne v Gold Coast, Etihad Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: Michael Firrito, Nathan Grima, Aaron Mullett

HB: Joel Tippett, Scott D. Thompson, Shaun Atley

C: Nick Dal Santo, Leigh Adams, Sam Gibson

HF: Lindsay Thomas, Aaron Black, Ben Cunnington

F: Majak Daw, Drew Petrie, Lachlan Hansen

Fol: Todd Goldstein, Jack Ziebell, Brent Harvey

I/C: Levi Greenwood, Luke McDonald, Brad McKenzie, Ryan Bastinac

EMG: Robin Nahas, Sam Wright, Ben Jacobs

In: Scott D. Thompson

Out: Robin Nahas (omitted)

GOLD COAST

B: Kade Kolodjashnij, Steven May, Greg Broughton

HB: Sean Lemmens, Rory Thompson, Trent McKenzie

C: Matt Shaw, Gary Ablett, Jarrod Harbrow

HF: Aaron Hall, Tom Lynch, Danny Stanley

F: Charlie Dixon, Sam Day, Brandon Matera

Fol: Tom Nicholls, Jaeger O'Meara, David Swallow

I/C: Michael Rischitelli, Harley Bennell, Luke Russell, Dion Prestia

EMG: Tom Murphy, Timmy Sumner, Jeremy Taylor

In: Tom Nicholls, Charlie Dixon, Harley Bennell

Out: Jack Hutrchins (omitted), Timmy Sumner (omitted), Matthew Warnock (omitted)

GEELONG v RICHMOND, MCG, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

B: Jared Rivers, Tom Lonergan, Cameron Guthrie

HB: Corey Enright, Harry Taylor, Jackson Sheringham

C: George Horlin-Smith, Joel Selwood, Jimmy Bartel

HF: Matthew Stokes, Mark Blicavs, Jordan Murdoch

F: Mitch Duncan, Tom Hawkins, Travis Varcoe

Fol: Hamish McIntosh, Taylor Hunt, James Kelly

I/C: George Burbury, Steve Johnson, Dawson Simpson, Steven Motlop

EMG: Jordan Schroder, Jed Bews, Josh Walker

In: Dawson Simpson, Steven Motlop

Out: Jackson Thurlow (back), Josh Walker (omitted)

RICHMOND

B: Chris Newman, David Astbury, Alex Rance

HB: Bachar Houli, Troy Chaplin, Steven Morris

C: Shaun Grigg, Daniel Jackson, Reece Conca

HF: Dustin Martin, Ty Vickery, Brett Deledio

F: Shane Edwards, Jack Riewoldt, Aaron Edwards

Fol: Shaun Hampson, Brandon Ellis, Trent Cotchin

I/C: Nathan Gordon, Matt McDonough, Nick Vlastuin, Sam Lloyd

Emg: Ricky Petterd, Orren Stephenson, Matt Thomas

In: Aaron Edwards, Alex Rance, Ty Vickery, Brett Deledio

Out: Dylan Grimes (omitted), Matthew Arnot (omitted), Ben Griffiths (omitted), Ricky Petterd (omitted)

WEST COAST v FREMANTLE, Patersons Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

West Coast Eagles

B: Jamie Bennell, Darren Glass, Eric Mackenzie

HB: Will Schofield, Mitchell Brown, Elliot Yeo

C: Jamie Cripps, Matt Priddis, Matt Rosa

HF: Mark Hutchings, Josh Kennedy, Brad Sheppard

F: Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui, Jack Darling

Fol: Dean Cox, Scott Selwood, Chris Masten

I/C: Simon Tunbridge, Shannon Hurn, Scott Lycett, Andrew Gaff

In: Simon Tunbridge, Darren Glass, Shannon Hurn

Out: Dom Sheed (omitted), Sharrod Wellingham (omitted), Jeremy McGovern (omitted)

Fremantle

B: Zac Dawson, Luke McPharlin, Lee Spurr

HB: Danyle Pearce, Michael Johnson, Clancee Pearce

C: Paul Duffield, Ryan Crowley, David Mundy

HF: Nat Fyfe, Matthew Pavlich, Hayden Ballantyne

F: Chris Mayne, Zac Clarke, Lachie Neale

Fol: Aaron Sandilands, Tendai Mzungu, Nick Suban

I/C: Cameron Sutcliffe, Hayden Crozier, Matt de Boer, Michael Barlow

EMG: Alex Silvagni, Tommy Sheridan, Jack Hannath

In: Hayden Ballantyne, Michael Barlow

Out: Stephen Hill (hamstring), Tommy Sheridan (omitted)