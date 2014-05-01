AFL Teams: Round 7

Friday, 2 May
COLLINGWOOD v CARLTON, MCG, 7.50pm AEST
CARLTON
B: Simon White, Michael Jamison, Sam Rowe
HB: Zach Tuohy, Andrew Walker, Kade Simpson
C: Heath Scotland, Andrew Carrazzo, Mitch Robinson
HF: Brock McLean, Jarrad Waite, Dale Thomas
F: Troy Menzel, Lachie Henderson, Levi Casboult
Fol: Robert Warnock, Marc Murphy, Bryce Gibbs
I/C: Andrejs Everitt, Dylan Buckley, Kane Lucas, Jeff Garlett
Emg: Matthew Watson, Tom Bell, Sam Docherty
In: Andrew Carrazzo
Out: Chris Yarran (hamstring)
COLLINGWOOD
B: Nick Maxwell, Jack Frost, Marley Williams
HB: Clinton Young, Lachlan Keeffe, Heritier Lumumba
C: Steele Sidebottom, Brent Macaffer, Dane Swan
HF: Sam Dwyer, Jesse White, Luke Ball
F: Jamie Elliott, Travis Cloke, Tyson Goldsack
Fol: Brodie Grundy, Dayne Beams, Scott Pendlebury
I/C: Jarryd Blair, Tom Langdon, Jarrod Witts, Josh Thomas
Emg: Nathan Brown, Taylor Adams, Ben Kennedy
In: Sam Dwyer, Marley Williams
Out: Alex Fasolo (toe), Alan Toovey (hamstring)
Saturday, 3 May
HAWTHORN v ST KILDA, MCG, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
B: Brian Lake, Josh Gibson, Taylor Duryea
HB: Luke Hodge, Ben Stratton, Grant Birchall
C: Isaac Smith, Sam Mitchell, Bradley Hill
HF: Luke Breust, Ryan Schoenmakers, Jack Gunston
F: David Hale, Jarryd Roughead, Shaun Burgoyne
Fol: Ben McEvoy, Jordan Lewis, Cyril Rioli
I/C: Mitch Hallahan, Paul Puopolo, Matthew Suckling, Billy Hartung
Emg: Alex Woodward, Jonathon Ceglar, Angus Litherland
In: Ryan Schoenmakers, Billy Hartung
Out: Will Langford (back), Jonathan Simpkin (omitted)
ST KILDA
B: Tom Simpkin, James Gwilt, Jarryn Geary
HB: Sean Dempster, Luke Delaney, Jimmy Webster
C: Blake Acres, Jack Steven, Farren Ray
HF: Leigh Montagna, Nick Riewoldt, Maverick Weller
F: Jack Billings, Rhys Stanley, Clinton Jones
Fol: Billy Longer, Jack Newnes, Tom Curren
I/C: Josh Saunders, Lenny Hayes, Adam Schneider, Shane Savage
Emg: Trent Dennis-Lane, Josh Bruce, Sebastian Ross,
In: Tom Simpkin, Maverick Weller, Billy Longer, Adam Schneider, Blake Acres,
Out: Josh Bruce (omitted), Eli Templeton (broken arm), Tom Hickey (foot), Sebastian Ross (omitted), Luke Dunstan (concussion)
GWS Giants v Port Adelaide, StarTrack Oval, Canberra, 2.10pm AEST
GWS GIANTS
B: Heath Shaw, Sam Frost, Matt Buntine
HB: Adam Kennedy, Nick Haynes, Curtly Hampton
C: Will Hoskin-Elliott, Toby Greene, Adam Tomlinson
HF: Devon Smith, Jonathon Patton, Joshua Kelly
F: Rhys Palmer, Jeremy Cameron, Adam Treloar
Fol: Jonathan Giles, Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward
I/C: Jed Lamb, Tom Scully, Dylan Shiel, Jono O'Rourke
Emg: Mark Whiley, Kristian Jaksch, Tom Boyd,
In: Toby Greene, Dylan Shiel, Rhys Palmer, Joshua Kelly, Matt Buntine,
Out: Zac Williams (omitted), Josh Hunt (knee), Lachie Plowman (omitted), Tom Boyd (omitted), Tomas Bugg (omitted)
PORT ADELAIDE
B: Jack Hombsch, Alipate Carlile, Jarman Impey
HB: Tom Jonas, Jackson Trengove, Jasper Pittard
C: Jared Polec, Travis Boak, Kane Cornes
HF: Dom Cassisi, Justin Westhoff, Hamish Hartlett
F: Robbie Gray, Jay Schulz, Chad Wingard
Fol: Matthew Lobbe, Ollie Wines, Brad Ebert
I/C: Angus Monfries, Matt White, Aaron Young, Matthew Broadbent
Emg: Sam Gray, Benjamin Newton, Paul Stewart
In: Angus Monfries
Out: Sam Gray (omitted)
ADELAIDE v MELBOURNE, Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm AEST
Adelaide Crows
B: Sam Shaw, Daniel Talia, Matthew Jaensch
HB: Brodie Smith, Kyle Hartigan, Luke Brown
C: Sam Kerridge, Patrick Dangerfield, David Mackay
HF: Eddie Betts, James Podsiadly, Jared Petrenko
F: Tom Lynch, Josh Jenkins, Matthew Wright
Fol: Sam Jacobs, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane
I/C: Brent Reilly, Mitch Grigg, Rory Laird, Matt Crouch
Emg: Andy Otten, Ben Rutten, Brodie Martin
In: No Change
Melbourne
B: Tom McDonald, Lynden Dunn, Alex Georgiou
HB: Jack Grimes, James Frawley, Dean Terlich
C: Dom Tyson, Bernie Vince, Jack Watts
HF: Rohan Bail, Cameron Pedersen, Matt Jones
F: Jack Viney, Chris Dawes, Jeremy Howe
Fol: Mark Jamar, Daniel Cross, Nathan Jones
I/C: Christian Salem, Neville Jetta, Jay Kennedy-Harris, Shannon Byrnes
Emg: Aidan Riley, Max Gawn, Mitchell Clisby
In: No Change
BRISBANE v SYDNEY, Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
BRISBANE LIONS
B: Darcy Gardiner, Joel Patfull, Justin Clarke
HB: Sam Mayes, Jed Adcock, Tom Cutler
C: Andrew Raines, Ryan Lester, James Aish
HF: Dayne Zorko, Josh Green, Marco Paparone
F: Daniel Merrett, Jonathan Brown, Luke McGuane
Fol: Trent West, Jack Redden, Tom Rockliff
I/C: James Polkinghorne, Nick Robertson, Rohan Bewick, Lewis Taylor
Emg: Jordan Lisle, Mitch Golby, Ryan Harwood
In: Rohan Bewick,
Out: Pearce Hanley (back)
SYDNEY SWANS
B: Nick Smith, Ted Richards, Dane Rampe
HB: Nick Malceski, Heath Grundy, Rhyce Shaw
C: Dan Hannebery, Craig Bird, Kieren Jack
HF: Lewis Jetta, Sam Reid, Ben McGlynn
F: Harry Cunningham, Adam Goodes, Luke Parker
Fol: Mike Pyke, Josh Kennedy, Jarrad McVeigh
I/C: Jake Lloyd, Brandon Jack, Jeremy Laidler, Tom Derickx
Emg: Tom Mitchell, Lewis Roberts-Thomson, Dean Towers,
In: Sam Reid, Brandon Jack,
Out: Lewis Roberts-Thomson (omitted), Lance Franklin (knee)
ESSENDON v WESTERN BULLDOGS, Etihad Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
B: Dustin Fletcher, Cale Hooker, Michael Hibberd
HB: Mark Baguley, Michael Hurley, Dyson Heppell
C: Brent Stanton, Jobe Watson, Courtenay Dempsey
HF: Brendon Goddard, Jake Carlisle, Jackson Merrett
F: Jason Winderlich, Joe Daniher, Paul Chapman
Fol: Patrick Ryder, Jake Melksham, Heath Hocking
I/C: Jason Ashby, David Zaharakis, Ben Howlett, Zach Merrett
Emg: Patrick Ambrose, Tom Bellchambers, Kyle Hardingham
In: Brendon Goddard, Heath Hocking
Out: Martin Gleeson (soreness), Kyle Hardingham (omitted)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
B: Liam Picken, Michael Talia, Easton Wood
HB: Shaun Higgins, Dale Morris, Robert Murphy
C: Marcus Bontempelli, Ryan Griffen, Jack Macrae
HF: Adam Cooney, Stewart Crameri, Tory Dickson
F: Luke Dahlhaus, Liam Jones, Tom Williams
Fol: Will Minson, Matthew Boyd, Tom Liberatore
I/C: Koby Stevens, Jason Johannisen, Jake Stringer, Lachie Hunter
Emg: Jason Tutt, Lin Jong, Fletcher Roberts
In: Marcus Bontempelli, Jason Johannisen, Dale Morris, Tom Williams
Out: Daniel Giansiracusa (omitted), Lin Jong (omitted), Tom Young (omitted), Tom Campbell (omitted)
Sunday, 4 May
North Melbourne v Gold Coast, Etihad Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
B: Michael Firrito, Nathan Grima, Aaron Mullett
HB: Joel Tippett, Scott D. Thompson, Shaun Atley
C: Nick Dal Santo, Leigh Adams, Sam Gibson
HF: Lindsay Thomas, Aaron Black, Ben Cunnington
F: Majak Daw, Drew Petrie, Lachlan Hansen
Fol: Todd Goldstein, Jack Ziebell, Brent Harvey
I/C: Levi Greenwood, Luke McDonald, Brad McKenzie, Ryan Bastinac
EMG: Robin Nahas, Sam Wright, Ben Jacobs
In: Scott D. Thompson
Out: Robin Nahas (omitted)
GOLD COAST
B: Kade Kolodjashnij, Steven May, Greg Broughton
HB: Sean Lemmens, Rory Thompson, Trent McKenzie
C: Matt Shaw, Gary Ablett, Jarrod Harbrow
HF: Aaron Hall, Tom Lynch, Danny Stanley
F: Charlie Dixon, Sam Day, Brandon Matera
Fol: Tom Nicholls, Jaeger O'Meara, David Swallow
I/C: Michael Rischitelli, Harley Bennell, Luke Russell, Dion Prestia
EMG: Tom Murphy, Timmy Sumner, Jeremy Taylor
In: Tom Nicholls, Charlie Dixon, Harley Bennell
Out: Jack Hutrchins (omitted), Timmy Sumner (omitted), Matthew Warnock (omitted)
GEELONG v RICHMOND, MCG, 3.20pm AEST
GEELONG
B: Jared Rivers, Tom Lonergan, Cameron Guthrie
HB: Corey Enright, Harry Taylor, Jackson Sheringham
C: George Horlin-Smith, Joel Selwood, Jimmy Bartel
HF: Matthew Stokes, Mark Blicavs, Jordan Murdoch
F: Mitch Duncan, Tom Hawkins, Travis Varcoe
Fol: Hamish McIntosh, Taylor Hunt, James Kelly
I/C: George Burbury, Steve Johnson, Dawson Simpson, Steven Motlop
EMG: Jordan Schroder, Jed Bews, Josh Walker
In: Dawson Simpson, Steven Motlop
Out: Jackson Thurlow (back), Josh Walker (omitted)
RICHMOND
B: Chris Newman, David Astbury, Alex Rance
HB: Bachar Houli, Troy Chaplin, Steven Morris
C: Shaun Grigg, Daniel Jackson, Reece Conca
HF: Dustin Martin, Ty Vickery, Brett Deledio
F: Shane Edwards, Jack Riewoldt, Aaron Edwards
Fol: Shaun Hampson, Brandon Ellis, Trent Cotchin
I/C: Nathan Gordon, Matt McDonough, Nick Vlastuin, Sam Lloyd
Emg: Ricky Petterd, Orren Stephenson, Matt Thomas
In: Aaron Edwards, Alex Rance, Ty Vickery, Brett Deledio
Out: Dylan Grimes (omitted), Matthew Arnot (omitted), Ben Griffiths (omitted), Ricky Petterd (omitted)
WEST COAST v FREMANTLE, Patersons Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
West Coast Eagles
B: Jamie Bennell, Darren Glass, Eric Mackenzie
HB: Will Schofield, Mitchell Brown, Elliot Yeo
C: Jamie Cripps, Matt Priddis, Matt Rosa
HF: Mark Hutchings, Josh Kennedy, Brad Sheppard
F: Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui, Jack Darling
Fol: Dean Cox, Scott Selwood, Chris Masten
I/C: Simon Tunbridge, Shannon Hurn, Scott Lycett, Andrew Gaff
In: Simon Tunbridge, Darren Glass, Shannon Hurn
Out: Dom Sheed (omitted), Sharrod Wellingham (omitted), Jeremy McGovern (omitted)
Fremantle
B: Zac Dawson, Luke McPharlin, Lee Spurr
HB: Danyle Pearce, Michael Johnson, Clancee Pearce
C: Paul Duffield, Ryan Crowley, David Mundy
HF: Nat Fyfe, Matthew Pavlich, Hayden Ballantyne
F: Chris Mayne, Zac Clarke, Lachie Neale
Fol: Aaron Sandilands, Tendai Mzungu, Nick Suban
I/C: Cameron Sutcliffe, Hayden Crozier, Matt de Boer, Michael Barlow
EMG: Alex Silvagni, Tommy Sheridan, Jack Hannath
In: Hayden Ballantyne, Michael Barlow
Out: Stephen Hill (hamstring), Tommy Sheridan (omitted)