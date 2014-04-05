Forward Jack Riewoldt says Richmond's senior players failed to stand up when required in the club's shock loss to the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

Riewoldt puts the heat on Richmond's leaders

The Tigers trailed by as much as 38 points against the Dogs, before fighting back to lose by just two points in a thriller at Etihad Stadium.

After barely being sighted in the first half, Riewoldt sparked Richmond's dramatic recovery with four second-half goals.

While Riewoldt was pleased with his performance after half-time, he acknowledged it was all for nothing after Richmond allowed the Dogs to build such a big lead.

"It's great to get on the scoreboard late in the game and help us get back in the game, but as a leader of the football club I'm expected to play well all game," Riewoldt told Seven's Saturday Night Footy pre-game show.

"There's no point turning up at half time and not having any impact on the first half, because that was where the game was really won for the Bulldogs."

Riewoldt said himself, captain Trent Cotchin and other leaders at the club were simply not good enough in the first half.

"Early in the game, our leaders like myself, Trent and a few other guys that are senior players who have played a lot of football, didn’t stand up early.

"And unfortunately that cost us the game."

Richmond's poor start to the season – their narrow win over Carlton has been book-ended by losses to Gold Coast and the Bulldogs – has put early pressure on the club as they chase a place in the finals.

They face a crucial match against Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.