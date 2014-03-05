AFL captains replicate Ellen's Oscars Twitter snap

As the dust settles following Ellen’s record-breaking Oscars Twitter selfie, people across the globe are taking to the internet with their own versions of the famous snap.

At the AFL captain’s day, skippers from all 18 clubs have banded together to form their own version of the most retweeted pic in Twitter history.

The photo emerged from Hawthorn captain Luke Hodge and features every club leader in their respective football jumper.

The self-portrait of host Ellen DeGeneres and stars including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper taken during Hollywood's annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday quickly became the most shared photo ever on Twitter.

"We got an email from Twitter and we crashed and broke Twitter. We have made history," DeGeneres said shortly after access to the social media site was disrupted due to sharing of her star-studded picture.

Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and new Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, also crowded into the picture, which was snapped by Cooper after DeGeneres mingled with stars seated in the audience.

"I've never tweeted before!" Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, gushed after Cooper snapped the photo with a mobile device.

DeGeneres shared the selfie via her Twitter feed.

It was shared, or retweeted, more than 2 million times in some two hours during the broadcast of the 86th annual Academy Awards.

The photo surpassed the record set by U.S. President Barack Obama's "Four More Years" re-election victory shot. The picture of Obama hugging first lady Michelle Obama on election night in 2012 has been retweeted more than 780,000 times.

While it remains to be seen how many times the AFL club captains photo will get retweeted, it's great to see the players have some fun before the serious business kicks in on March 14.

The opening round of the 2014 AFL Premiership Season kicks off on Channel Seven with Collingwood v Fremantle on Friday March 14.