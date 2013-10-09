Lance Franklin says he is looking forward to the opportunity of playing alongside Adam Goodes with the Sydney Swans next season.

Lance Franklin eager to play for Swans, but bags out Sydney coffee

"I'm looking forward to playing some good football up here and I can't wait to play here next season," Franklin said at his first press conference in red and white colours.

"I get the chance to play alongside Goodesy which is something I am looking forward to."

Franklin called the move from Hawthorn Football Club, where he had won two AFL Premierships, one of the hardest things he's ever done.

"I love Hawthorn to death still," he said.

"I couldn't speak highly enough of Clarko [Alistair Clarkson] and the football club, and the boys I played with."

The two-time Coleman Medallist will head back to Melbourne for a teammate's wedding before relocating to Sydney and commencing pre-season training for 2014.

Sydney Swans CEO Andrew Ireland said he believes Franklin could play until he's 35, but admitted it was a risky deal.

"I definitely see myself playing until that age," Franklin said.

"Hopefully I'm not that grey.

"I think there's a lot of good football still left in me."

The forward denied that escaping the Melbourne "fishbowl" was a main reason for him departing Hawthorn.

"I wanted to come to a club that would go on to win more Premierships," he said.

Praising the atmosphere he had experienced when playing in front of the Sydney crowd, Franklin would have lost some fans when he made a cheeky dig at Sydney coffee not meeting Melbourne's standard.

Describing the move as "weird" and "fun" in the same sentence, Franklin's the 9-year, $10 million Sydney deal secured the Swans another tall to join forward Kurt Tippett.