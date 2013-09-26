AFL grand final teams

Hawthorn have selected Jonathan Simpkin to replace the injured Brendan Whitecross in their team for Saturday's AFL grand final.

The Dockers have named an unchanged side.

Simpkin's selection comes after he was best afield for the Hawks' VFL affiliate Box Hill in their grand final win on Sunday, which now gives him the chance to play in two premierships six days apart.

It will be the 25-year-old's first AFL game since round 20 and just the 18th of his career.

The hard-running midfielder-forward has had to battle enormously hard for his AFL chance.

First rookie-drafted by Sydney ahead of the 2006 season, Simpkin didn't play an AFL game in his two years with the Swans before being delisted at the end of 2007.

He joined Geelong's VFL side in 2008 and was eventually rookie drafted by the Cats ahead of the 2011 season.

He won the Geelong VFL side's best and fairest award in 2011 but didn't make his AFL debut until round nine last year.

He played four AFL games in total for the Cats, including their elimination final loss to Fremantle, before being delisted at the end of last season and joining Hawthorn as a free agent.

He has played 13 games for the Hawks this season, but was not selected for any of their previous finals and was not listed even as an emergency for last weekend's preliminary final against Geelong.

He gained his chance with his strong VFL performance on Sunday after Whitecross sustained a serious knee injury against the Cats.

The Dockers kept faith with the side that proved far too good for Sydney in Saturday night's preliminary final.

Luke McPharlin, Chris Mayne and Michael Johnson all trained on Thursday and were declared ready to play in the grand final, after missing the club's open training session on Tuesday.

Mayne suffered back spasms before the win over Sydney, while Johnson and McPharlin have recently returned from calf injuries.

Simpkin is one of only four Hawks who have not played in a grand final before.

The others are Brian Lake, Bradley Hill and Max Bailey.

In contrast, Zac Dawson and Danyle Pearce are the only Fremantle players with grand final experience.

Dawson played in three grand finals with St Kilda, for a draw and two losses, while Pearce played in Port Adelaide's 2007 grand final loss.

Check out the full teams for the 2013 AFL grand final.

Hawthorn:

FB: Stratton - Lake - Guerra

HB: Burgoyne - Gibson - Birchall

C: Smith - Mitchell - Lewis

HF: Breust - Franklin - Rioli

FF: Puopolo - Roughead - Hale

R: Bailey - Sewell - Hodge

I/C: Shiels - Gunston - Simpkin - B Hill

IN: Simpkin

OUT: Whitecross

Fremantle:

FB: Johnson - Dawson - Duffield

HB: Spurr - McPharlin - Pearce

C: Mundy - Crowley - Mzungu

HF: Sutcliffe - Mayne - Fyfe

FF: Clarke - Pavlich - Walters

R: Sandilands - de Boer - S Hill

I/C: Neale - Ballantyne - Suban - Barlow

No change