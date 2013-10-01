With the season at its end, we look back on the performances of your favourite team, and chief AFL reporter Mark Stevens gives his verdict on their season.

AFL season reviews: Richmond

Recap: In some ways, this season was a huge celebration for the Tigers. It was only the second time Richmond has made finals in the last 18 years, and blessed relief for a rabid Tigers fan base desperate for success.

Finally, Richmond was beating the teams they were expected to beat, while at the same time not quite reaching the levels of the elite just yet.

But Tigers fans' hearts were sent racing when they beat Hawthorn in round 19, and finally the Richmond faithful started to believe.

The manner of their first finals appearance since 2001 would have left a sour taste in the mouth, though. Losing to the enemy after such a great season, not to mention a Carlton side that shouldn't have been there in the first place, and you can't help but think the elation of their finals return won't last long.

Trent Cotchin again was the main star, while Jack Riewoldt was a little down on last season. If the Tigers can learn the lessons of 2013 then they are every chance of making it two finals appearances in a row.

Biggest star: The messiah in many of the Tigers faithful's eyes, Trent Cotchin picked up where he left off in 2012 with another sensational season. The captaincy hasn't seemed to burden the young Tiger at all, as he topped the possession count. An excellent start to the season set the tone for his year, and he was still among Richmond's best in the disappointing loss to Carlton in the final.

Biggest flop: Livewire Robin Nahas's career is at the cross-roads now, in part because fellow small Jake King has set the standard for a Richmond small forward, but also because of an extremely lackluster season. Very quiet early in the season, Nahas languished in the VFL for Coburg where he was extremely inconsistent. For every good Nahas game, he had a stinker and it proved extremely disappointing year after his 34 goal haul from last season.

Surprise packet: It was a very impressive debut season from first round draft pick Nick Vlastuin, who started like a house on fire with 23 disposals and a NAB Rising Star nomination in just his third game. He followed it up with 25 touches and an unbelievable 16 marks against Melbourne. The youngster proved to be a tackling machine, and is going to be an excellent in-and-under player for Richmond in the future.

Best win: Round 19, Hawthorn v Richmond - For the first time, Richmond looked like serious contenders to shake things up in the finals series when they comfortably took care of Hawthorn in round 19. Despite a relatively even first half, the Tigers demolished the Hawks in the wet. Trent Cotchin led the way all day, wracking up 34 touches and nine tackles in an explosive display. Jack Riewoldt also kicked three crucial goals.

Worst loss: Elimination final, Richmond v Carlton - From a season that promised so much, the manner of Richmond's first final since 2001 would have been extremely disappointing. The Tigers were playing a team who shouldn't have even been playing finals, Up 32 points at one point, the Tigers collapsed under the weight of expectation and an excellent Carlton fightback. It's the kind of loss Richmond will stew over all summer, and a serious lesson that finals football is a completely different kettle of fish.

Stevo says: It can be a cruel game, footy. Richmond did so much right, beating both eventual Grand Finalists, and shooting out to a five goal lead against Carlton in the elimination final.

But the Tigers will be remembered for wobbling, allowing the Blues to take control, and in effect failing to take a major step.

There was improvement, yes, but for it to be considered major Damien Hardwick’s men needed to snare a finals victory. It didn’t happen and the questions remain.

The Tigers probably need another tall defender and a mid-sized forward to add some unpredictability. That is easier said than done.

They’ll be in the mix again next year, but desperately need a finals win to gain true credibility.