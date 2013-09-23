Brownlow Medal LIVE on Seven

It’s arguably the most prestigious individual award in Australian sport – as well as the most glamorous – and it airs next Monday night on Channel 7 and 7mate.



The biggest names in AFL step out for football’s night of nights on Monday September 23 when Seven presents the 2013 Brownlow Medal from Melbourne’s Crown Palladium.



Seven’s Brownlow coverage begins at 7.30pm AEST with a red carpet fashion special hosted by Hamish McLachlan and Melanie Vallejo, star of the hit drama Winners and Losers.



Seven’s Giaan Rooney and Campbell Brown from the Gold Coast Suns will interview players and their partners as they walk the red carpet.



From 8.15pm AEST Bruce McAvaney takes over as host for the official vote count, with Seven’s AFL commentator and former Geelong premiership captain Cameron Ling conducting interviews from inside the Palladium at Crown.



Throughout the night, viewers will be able to vote for their favourite Brownlow fashions online as well as nominating who they expect to win the Brownlow with results updated in real-time.



Highlights include:



§ Two special Brownlow editions of the award-winning #Discovered series: on the man who makes the Brownlow medal, Vincent Formosa; and Adam Goodes to mark 10 years since he won his first league best and fairest.

§ A live performance by Missy Higgins and Mark Seymour

§ ‘Dinner with the Brownlow Greats’, a feature spanning the generations of past winners, including Fred Goldsmith (1955), Kevin Murray (1969), Robert DiPierdomenico (1986) and Adam Cooney (2008).



Following the Brownlow, Seven will air a special one-hour compilation of the #Discovered series from Saturday Night Footy, which won the Grant Hattam Trophy for excellence in sports journalism as voted by AFL players this year. Talking Footy airs on Tuesday night.





BROADCAST DETAILS

Brownlow Red Carpet

Melbourne 7.30pm Channel 7

Adelaide 7pm Channel 7

Perth 5.30pm 7mate

Sydney 7.30pm 7mate

Brisbane 7.30pm 7mate



Brownlow Medal Vote Count

Melbourne 8.15pm Channel 7

Adelaide 7.45pm Channel 7

Perth 6.15pm 7mate, from 6.30pm Ch7

Sydney 8.15pm 7mate

Brisbane 8.15pm 7mate