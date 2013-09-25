With the season nearing its end, we look back on the performances of your favourite team, and chief AFL reporter Mark Stevens gives his verdict on their season.

AFL season reviews: Adelaide

Recap: From the giddy highs of nearly knocking off Hawthorn in the preliminary final to also-rans of 2013, Adelaide's fall from grace has been swift and sharp. A horrendous off-season dogged with Kurt Tippett drama was followed by a season-ending injury to their other star forward Taylor Walker.

A midseason slump hurt the Crows massively, but the lack of pressure from the Adelaide side really was the story of their season. Their tackle tally was the third lowest of all the clubs in the league, with barely 58.5 on average per match - no where near enough for a team with grand final aspirations.

The good news for Adelaide is Taylor Walker will be back next year, and that will go a long way into getting their climb up the ladder underway.



It has been another brilliant season from, who has continued his rise into the top echelon of midfielders in the competition. While his disposal efficiency can frustrate fans at times, his 35-disposal, two-goal game against Hawthorn in Round 6 perfectly displayed his immense talent, attack on the ball and work rate. His two brilliant goals in the final quarter against the Lions early in the season was another memorable performance.Forwardhas failed to make the most of an extended run of good luck on the injury front. In the 16 games Porplyzia played this season before he was dropped, he was targeted less often inside 50 than he was when Kurt Tippett and Taylor Walker were by his side in 2012. A return of 13 goals from 16 games has been bitterly disappointing, with coach Brenton Sanderson admitting the 28-year-old had to adapt to a modern style of footy.Gold Coast Suns stara cruised to NAB Rising Star honours, but Brad Crouch could have easily won it in another year. The 19-year-old has justified the hype coming out of Adelaide with a brilliant debut season, averaging almost 24 disposals in his 11 games. On the limited evidence we’ve seen, comparisons with gun teammate Patrick Dangerfield appear to be on the money.

Best win: Round 9, Adelaide v North Melbourne - Set aside North Melbourne's propensity this season to collapse after taking big leads, Adelaide showed glimpses of last season's form in a barnstorming last quarter. Sam Kerridge was sensational, booting six goals including three in the final quarter, and the Crows pulled off one of the miracle wins of the season.



Worst loss: Round 11, Adelaide v Sydney - If there was any game the Crows should have been up for, it's this one. After the drama and turmoil of Kurt Tippett's protracted move to Sydney, Adelaide should have wanted to exact some revenge in front of a ravenous home crowd. What they delivered was a terrible defensive display, and they could never match the intensity of the Swans.

Stevo says; The Crows were a kick away from last year’s Grand Final, pushing Hawthorn all the way in the final meeting before the big dance.

We all assumed the good times would roll on, but the problems started with the Kurt Tippett saga in the off-season and were compounded by Taylor Walker’s season-ending knee injury.

The usual suspects, Patrick Dangerfield and Rory Sloane, kept things ticking along, but the Crows lacked a reliable option up forward in the absence of Walker.

Perhaps they, too, thought it was just going to happen. You sense there might be a very tough pre-season ahead.

