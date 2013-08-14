The Essendon FC saga: Watch 'The Decision' in full

After months of waiting the AFL has charged the Essendon Football Club, coach James Hird, Dr Bruce Reid, football manager Danny Corcoran and assistant coach Mark Thompson in relation to the club's supplements program in 2011 and 2012.

None of the Essendon players were charged by the AFL but could still face charges from ASADA when they releaes their final report.

Channel 7 aired a panel show following the AFL press conference to discuss all the implications of their charges.

