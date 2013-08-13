Buddy Franklin Instagram account hacked, claims 'new home' is GWS

A crazy night in the AFL got even crazier when Lance 'Buddy' Franklin's Instagram account claimed he would be joining the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

In the aftermath of Brisbane Lions coach Michael Voss getting sacked, and the AFL charging Essendon and James Hird with bringing the game into disrepute, the Franklin news was met with disbelief.

On Franklin's official Instagram account '@budwa23' it appeared as though the two-time Coleman Medalist had posted an image of the GWS Giants logo accompanied with the text "My soon to be new home".

Speculation has been slowly building this season that the AFL star would be departing Hawthorn Hawks for the league's newest franchise on a lucrative deal.

But some questionable hashtags such as "#moneyoverloyalty" within the post on the social image-sharing app were clear clues that it was just a hoax.

Later on Tuesday evening Franklin confirmed on his Twitter account that he had been hacked.

GWS also reportedly confirmed the news was not true.