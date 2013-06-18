St Kilda forward Stephen Milne has been charged with four counts of rape over an alleged incident that happened in 2004.

St Kilda star charged with rape

Police laid the charges after a review of the initial investigation carried out after the woman made a complaint about Milne.

Victoria Police deputy commissioner Graham Ashton ordered a review of the case after recommendations from the Office of Police Integrity that the brief of evidence be reviewed.

Milne will appear in court on July 5.

St Kilda released a brief statement acknowledging Milne's arrest, and said it understood all parties involved would be distressed.

"The St Kilda Football Club can confirm that Stephen Milne has been charged by Victoria Police arising from a matter in 2004," said in the statement.

"The club acknowledges that any reopening of the matter will cause distress for all parties.

"The club is gathering details of this reinvestigation and intends to make further comment tomorrow."

The AFL also refused to comment on the matter, but admitted the allegations were serious.

"The AFL was today informed by the St Kilda Football Club the Victorian Office of Public Prosecutions would proceed with charges against St Kilda Football Club player Stephen Milne in relation to an alleged incident nine years ago," the AFL said in a statement.



"AFL Chief Executive Officer Andrew Demetriou said the charges were serious ones and the AFL could not comment further at this time.



"Mr Demetriou said the AFL has sought more information from the club, following a meeting of its club Board within the next 24 hours.



"Mr Demetriou said it was now vital to respect the legal process and the rights of all parties, without ongoing speculation and commentary."

The alleged victim, who was 19 at the time, claimed the incident occurred at the house of Milne's teammate, Leigh Montagna.

"The decision to charge follows an extensive review of the initial investigation by specialist detectives within our Sexual Crimes Squad,'' A Victoria Police spokesman said in a statement.

"That review was prompted by an OPI recommendation last year that the brief of evidence be reviewed to ensure all relevant evidence had been properly recorded and retained.

"As we have previously made clear, it is a matter of regret that this review found the initial investigation to have been substantially inadequate.

"As a result, further inquiries have been conducted by the Sexual Crimes Squad and after consulting with the Office of Public Prosecutions, the decision has been made to lay charges.

"In recent years Victoria Police have implemented substantial reforms and improvements to our sex crimes investigative processes which has enabled a number of older investigations to be reviewed, offenders identified and charges laid.

"It is unfortunate for all parties concerned that this matter has taken so many years to progress, but having discussed with the alleged victim in this matter, we can confirm that our decision to lay charges accords with her wishes.

"It is now important that the defendant in this matter be afforded the same procedural fairness any other member of the community would expect in these circumstances.

"Victoria Police will be providing no further comment at this time and until the matter has run its course through the normal legal process."