Before I take a look at this weekend's matches I just want to say - Adam Goodes, you superstar - for the way he handled himself on and off the field during last week's Collingwood-Sydney clash.

Mick's Picks Round 10

I want to say to my old teammate his efforts were first class in not only the way he played but his gesture to highlight how racism is an ugly blot on our society that needs to be addressed.

Adam was very upset and distressed to be the target of racism at the end of the match and even more upset that it came out of the mouth of a 13-year-old girl.

But he handled the situation superbly and spoke to the girl concerned to explain how her comments had hurt him but he also supported her when she became the focus of too much media attention.

Hats off to the AFL also for their understanding of the issue and the support they gave everyone concerned.

Unfortunately the issue again flared later in the week when Collingwood president Eddie McGuire put his foot in it with his comment on radio.

Both Adam and I have spoken to Eddie since then and accept his sincere apology and deeply respect Eddie for all the work he has done in the Indigenous community through his twin roles as a media commentator and Collingwood president.

But it was disappointing to hear his comments and now he will have to deal with the consequences of what he said but hopefully the saga is best remembered for the way my old teammate Goodesy conducted himself and showed what a great leader and Australian he is.

Anyway it's time we all moved on and here are my tips for this week.

BRISBANE V COLLINGWOOD.

The Lions have been left decimated this week with no Brown, Merrett, Leuenberger or Rockliff on top of the already grounded Daniel Rich.

And they will find the going tough against a Collingwood side desperate to bounce back after one of their worst efforts in a long time on Friday night against the Swans.

Collingwood by 34 points.

CARLTON V GWS GIANTS.

The Giants have lost all nine games this season by an average of 11 goals and they really do appear to be struggling with the second year blues. And their season is hardly likely to improve on Saturday against the Blues of a different kind in a game Carlton should win easily.

Carlton by 54 points.

ADELAIDE V FREMANTLE.

This could be a tough slogging game with rain forecast for Adelaide on Saturday and that could suit the well-drilled Dockers, who are tough to score against it even when conditions are fine. The Dockers will also have plenty of motivation to avenge last year's 10-point loss against the Crows at AAMI Stadium in the finals and with Adelaide coming off a tough one point win against North last week, Freo can get the job done here.

Fremantle by 13 points.

SYDNEY SWANS V ESSENDON

This is the match of the round between the teams in third and fifth spots on the ladder and wouldn't it be great to see arguably the game's two best midfielders in Jobe Watson and Josh Kennedy go head-to-head.

They are two players that are almost a mirror image of each other in terms of build and playing style.

The Swans are also tipped to give a debut to Tom Mitchell, the son of former Swans' star Barry, and young Tom - who I worked with at the AFL/AIS academy - is a ripper, a genuine hard nut who is a great left foot kick. And at home I am tipping the Swans to win a close one.

Sydney by 14 points.

GEELONG V GOLD COAST SUNS

It's an historic match at Geelong - the first under lights at Simonds Stadium and the first time former Cats superstar Gary Ablett has returned to the ground since he moved to the Gold Coast in 2011.

But playing at night is only likely to further strengthen Geelong's already formidable home ground advantage and heading to Simonds Stadium is already just about the toughest task in footy.

Geelong by 40 points.

WESTERN BULLDOGS V PORT ADELAIDE

The Power have lost their past four games but will fancy their chances in this one against the Bulldogs in Darwin. The Dogs scored a great win over St Kilda last week - only their second win in the past 20 games - but they have won their past five games at TIO Stadium in Darwin, including three against Port. However Port have clearly improved this year and even in recent weeks have been competitive away from home against Carlton and North Melbourne. Port by 15 points.

MELBOURNE V HAWTHORN

The Demons are at their lowest ebb after suffering a 90-point hiding from Fremantle last week. The Hawks were below their best against the Gold Coast but still managed an eighth straight win to remain on top of the ladder with Lance Franklin returning to his best with five goals after a poor first half against the Suns. The Hawks will win this by plenty.

Hawthorn by 70 points.

NORTH MELBOURNE V ST KILDA

North have copped plenty of heat this week after losing their fourth game by under a kick in the first nine rounds last week - the first team to suffer that indignity since 1926.

But surely in what will be Brent Harvey's 350th game and Daniel Wells 200th - making him the first Indigenous player to achieve that feat at the club - North will lift this week.

North by 24 points.

WEST COAST EAGLES V RICHMOND

The round finishes in Perth on Monday night and it's hard to see the Tigers winning this one after their disappointing effort in the 'Dreamtime at the G' match against Essendon.

The Eagles - with their big guns in attack in Jack Darling and Josh Kennedy firing - have won their past four games and the Tigers have also lost on their past five visits to Patersons' Stadium.