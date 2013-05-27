'Racist' teen's mother blasts MCG, police

The mother of a young girl who racially abused Sydney Swans star Adam Goodes has slammed security at the MCG and Victoria police for the treatment of her daughter.

The 13-year-old faced a grilling from police after she called the forward an "ape" in the dying minutes of Sydney's clash with Collingwood.

Goodes pointed the girl out to security and she was evicted from the venue by police after being interviewed.

The girl has since apologised for the remark.

Mother Joanne said she was disappointed that her daughter was taken by police without an adult present for what she said was at least two hours.

"She's not doing too bad considering everything that’s happened," Joanne told News Ltd.

"I would like her to get on with her life basically.

"It was ridiculous that she was in there for so long. For two hours they interviewed her over her saying, 'You're an ape'.

"I hope it's done and dusted. I think it was blown out, for a 13 year old, it was blown out of proportion. I think she would take it back if she could. I'd just like to apologise to Adam for it being said and apologise to the Collingwood Football Club."

Police contacted the girl's grandmother, Lucy, when they found out she was just 13.

Lucy believed police had already interviewed her without an adult present before they contacted her.

"They shouldn’t have questioned her in the first place without me and security shouldn't have taken her away on her on, they should have taken us all," Lucy said.

She said she was reluctant to go with the teen because she was taking care of two other granddaughters, aged 14 and 15.

The girl contacted Goodes the day after the match to apologize for her language. She also wrote a letter to the Swans star and admitted she didn't realise she was making a racist remark.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire said the girl would be allowed to attend matches and was still welcome to be a supporter of the club.

"We've organised counselling services ... for her, her friends and family and we won't be abandoning her," McGuire said.

"We want her to know it's side by side we stick together. You made a blue, but we all do. We're a forgiving club, and we want to make sure that she feels she can come to the football and help her get through this situation.

"I'm sure Adam Goodes will help us in our pursuits.

"It's really important, though, that we remember she's a young girl and not to walk away from education rather than humiliation."