Franklin tweets defence of 'obnoxious, sexist' behaviour

Hawthorn star Lance Franklin was forced to apologise to a woman who accused him of drunken behaviour but this morning tweeted defence of his actions.

Nicky Roswell made the accusations public overnight by posting on Facebook after an alleged confrontation with Franklin at a bar on Chapel St in Melbourne.

"What an absolute disgrace of a human being," she said in her post.

"Rude, obnoxious, arrogant, sexist, a pig and an all-round rude human.

"You are nothing more than a cashed-up bogan that can kick a ball."

Ms Roswell also made a formal complaint to Hawthorn Football Club and within half an hour was contacted by new football manager James Fantasia and half an hour later received a phone call from Franklin apologising.

But this morning Franklin posted a series of tweets defending his actions.

Roswell had told the club she had felt intimidated by Franklin.

"I was pretty disgusted and pretty shaken up after the event, which is why I posted it on Facebook," Ms Rowsell told the Herald Sun last night.

"It was really aggressive, impolite and sexist. You can't go around treating people like rubbish, just because you are an AFL player," she said.

"He's a 6-foot-5 strong footballer and I'm a 5-foot-2 petite girl, so it was pretty intimidating.

"To have someone standing over me, yelling in my face, was pretty obscene."

However before Franklin's tweets this morning Ms Roswell considered the case closed after contact from Fantasia and the follow up apology from Franklin.

She commended the club for their swift resolution of the situation and updated her Facebook status to reflect that.

"I would like to commend the Hawthorn Football Club on how they have handled my incident with Lance Franklin from Saturday night," Ms Rowsell posted on Facebook.

"Within two hours of sending my email of complaint to the club, I received a call from the club's general manager of football operations, James Fantasia.

"He was a total professional, and a proactive great guy. Within 30 minutes of speaking with him, I then received a call from Buddy himself apologising for his behaviour on Saturday.

"You can't ask for more than that. Story closed."

It is not the first time Franklin has been in the headlines for his off field behaviour.

He was warned previously after an incident at the F1 Grand Prix witnessed by AFL boss Andrew Demetriou and former Hawks president Jeff Kennett, where he was described as being incoherent.