Essendon AFL player Nathan Lovett-Murray was stabbed in Melbourne overnight and is currently in Royal Melbourne Hospital, it has been reported.

He was reportedly stabbed in the shoulder and is undergoing surgery this morning but the wound is not serious.

News Ltd are reporting it was a domestic incident in a house in Reservoir at 10pm on Tuesday.

Two men, 22 and 17, are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

More to come.