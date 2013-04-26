No joke: Cats prank ends with police guns drawn

Two Geelong AFL players got more than they'd hoped for when a practical joke ended in them being intercepted by police with their firearms drawn.

Channel 9's The Footy Show reported Billie Smedts and Josh Caddy were stopped by police after they tried to play a prank on teammate Jackson Thurlow.

Victorian Police have confirmed they were called to a property in South Geelong on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of two men trying to break into a house.

Caddy and Smedts were trying to play a prank on Thurlow, but they had gone to the wrong house and a suspicious neighbour called police.

The pair had left the scene by the time police arrived, but they were later stopped at Kardinia Park reserve by officers with their firearms drawn.

The men told the officers they were involved in a practical joke.

Geelong football manager Neil Balme said the club would not be taking any action and consider the matter closed.

"We've spoken to the boys, we've spoken to the police ... Nothing needs to come of it, we're all happy with the outcome," Balme told Fairfax.

"But they understand how serious these things can be."