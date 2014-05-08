AFL Round 8: LIVE on Channel Seven

Reigning premiers Hawthorn trek north to battle the Swans on Seven’s Friday Night Football in what shapes as another epic contest between the 2012 Grand Finalists.



The top-of-the-ladder Hawks will be without premiership superstars Sam Mitchell and Brian Lake, so they’ll have their work cut out for them on the road against the Swans who have won their last three matches after an indifferent start to the year.



On Saturday Night Footy the football and wider community comes out for the 2014 Field of Women Melbourne v Western Bulldogs match raising awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Network Australia. Our coverage will feature the formation of 15,000 people into the Pink Lady. Brownlow medallist Adam Cooney reveals a deeply personal story on losing his aunty to breast cancer in the award-winning Discovered. Demons star Nathan Jones braves the Lie Detector. Bulldogs ruckman Will Minson takes us fly fishing and Shane Warne joins the panel live.



This week Talking Footy will air straight after the St Kilda-Carlton Monday night match from 10pm on 7mate in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.





Friday May 9



SYDNEY V HAWTHORN (ANZ STADIUM)

Commentators: Bruce McAvaney, Dennis Cometti, Leigh Mathews, Tom Harley, Matthew Richardson with analysis from Wayne Carey

Melbourne 7pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6.30pm – 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate

Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate



THE FOOTY FIX

Hosted by Mark Readings with Adrian Barich, Ryan Daniels, Mark Duffield, Steve Butler.

Perth 9pm on 7mate



Saturday May 10



MELBOURNE V WESTERN BULLDOGS (ETIHAD STADM)

Commentators: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling with Sam Lane and Mick Molloy.

Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6pm – 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Sydney 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate



PORT ADELAIDE V FREMANTLE (ADELAIDE OVAL)

Adelaide 2.30pm on Channel 7

Perth 11.30am on Channel 7



BRISBANE LIONS V ESSENDON (GABBA)

Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate



Sunday May 11



AFL GAME DAY

Hosted by Hamish McLachlan with Andrew Welsh, Daniel Giansiracusa and Jimmy Bartel

Guests: Brian Lake and Rob Murphy

Melbourne | Adelaide | Perth 10am on Channel 7

Sydney | Brisbane 10am on 7mate



WEST COAST EAGLES V GWS GIANTS (PATERSONS STADIUM)

Perth 3pm on Channel 7

Sydney 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate



Monday May 12



TALKING FOOTY

Hosted by Luke Darcy with Tim Watson and Wayne Carey

Melbourne 10pm on 7mate, 11.30pm on Channel 7

Adelaide 10pm on 7mate, 11.30pm on Channel 7

Perth 10pm on 7mate, 11.30pm on Channel 7

Sydney 12.30am Tuesday on 7mate

Brisbane 12.30am Tuesday on 7mate



