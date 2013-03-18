Stevo's AFL season preview: 5th place

With just four days to go until the start of the AFL season, Channel 7's Mark Stevens takes a look at the team he thinks will finish the year in fifth place.

HAWTHORN:

IN: Brian Lake (traded from Western Bulldogs), Matt Spangher (traded from Sydney), Tim O'Brien (drafted), Kaiden Brand (drafted), Michael Osbourne (redrafted)

OUT: Chance Bateman, Jarrod Boumann, Cameron Bruce, Stephen Gilham, Tom Murphy, Michael Osborne, Clinton Young,

BEST 22:

F: Josh Gibson, Brian Lake, Brent Guerra

HB: Brad Hill, Ryan Shoenmakers, Grant Birchall

C: Shaun Burgoyne, Sam Mitchell, Isaac Smith

HF: Cyril Rioli, Lance Franklin, Luke Hodge

F: Luke Breust, Jarryd Roughead, Jack Gunston

Foll: David Hale, Brad Sewell, Jordan Lewis

I/C: Liam Shiels, Paul Puopolo, Max Bailey, Shane Savage

BIGGEST GAME: Hawthorn have a horror start to the season, playing all three other 2012 top four teams in the first round plus finalists West Coast and Fremantle. So by the time they play Sydney in the grand final replay in round 7, their season could be partly defined. But knocking over the team that beat them on that last day in September could set up the Hawks for a killer mid-season run that would take them into finals and top four.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: He's the star attraction down at Glenferrie, but nothing demonstrated how important Lance Franklin is to Hawthorn than the frenzy over his decision to delay his contract talks. He kicked 69 goals last season, but also crucially kicked 64 behinds so if he can get his radar right he could push the 100 goal a season mark.

RISING STAR: Hawthorn's other excitement machine, Isaac Smith took his game up a notch in 2012 averaging 17.6 disposals a game. If he can continue to develop, he could become one of Hawthorn's elite players. Fast and with a fantastic kick, Smith proved he's also tough with almost four tackles a game.

IT'S A BIG YEAR FOR: Luke Hodge has had a couple of horror years with injury, and he's not getting any younger. The Hawthorn captain needs to have a full year on the park before he gets the wrong side of 30 otherwise his best may be behind him. Hawthorn needs him to fire as the club's brown and golden oldies probably only have a year or two left to sneak another grand final win.

STEVO SAYS: Hawthorn has as much star power as anyone and if one man, Lance Franklin, decides to turn it on the Hawks are just about unbeatable. But the race for the flag is going to be serously tight and I have some concerns about last year's runners up.

So many of their key players (we are talking Luke Hodge, Sam Mitchell, Brad Sewell, Shaun Burgoyne and Brent Guerra) are nearing the end. As good as they've been, they are only human.

Brian Lake is a ripper at his best, but has battled a calf in recent times and will go in slightly underdone. Jarryd Roughead should be better this year, but losing Matt Suckling hurts big time. The Hawks can win 16 games but need to find a couple of fresh stars to go all the way.

STEVO'S PREDICTION: 5th

