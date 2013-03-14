NAB Cup final LIVE on Seven

LIVE AFL action returns to Seven Friday night with the NAB Cup Grand Final as the resurgent Carlton face off against the maturing Brisbane.

New Carlton coach Mick Malthouse has made an immediate impression at the Blues with outstanding pre-season form snaring them a berth against the Lions.

Michael Voss’ Lions will be fired up after being forced to come south for this decider despite finishing on top of the ladder.

At half time Seven’s Friday Night Football has a special feature with John Nicholls medallist Marc Murphy in a revealing interview on the day he was announced as Carlton captain.

Bruce McAvaney and Hamish McLachlan lead the NAB Cup Grand Final call with expert commentary from Tim Watson and Cameron Ling.