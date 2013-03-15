With just eight days to go until the start of the AFL season, Channel 7's Mark Stevens takes a look at the team he thinks will finish the year in eighth place.

Stevo's AFL season preview: 8th place

Return tomorrow when Stevo will take a look at the team he thinks will finish seventh.

CARLTON

INS: Troy Menzel (drafted), Tom Temay (drafted), Nick Graham (drafted, Levi Casboult (promoted rookie), Zach Tuohy (promoted rookie)

OUTS: Paul Bower, Andrew Collins, Rohan Kerr, Jordan Russell, Bret Thornton

BEST 22:

B: Lachie Henderson, Michael Jamison, Nick Duigan

HB: Chris Yarran, Jeremy Laidler , Andrew Carrazzo

C: Heath Scotland, Bryce Gibbs, Kade Simpson

HF: Mitch Robinson, Jarrad Waite, Jeff Garlett

F: Eddie Betts, Shaun Hampson, Andrew Walker

Foll: Matthew Kreuzer, Chris Judd, Marc Murphy

I/C: Robbie Warnock, Dennis Armfield, Brock McLean, Zach Tuohy

BIGGEST GAME: It's always a massive clash when Carlton play Collingwood, but in Round 2 this year it's even more personal. Former Pies coach Mick Malthouse will face off against his former club, and the man who essentially ousted him. The apprentice Nathan Buckley will face off against the master at the MCG for the first time, and you'd think it's a match both will desperately want to win.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Chris Judd might be the superstar name in Carlton's line-up, but Jarrad Waite holds the key to their success. He scored 27 goals in just 11 games last season and if he can stay on the park for a full season, he can give the Blues the big target they need to get into September. That Carlton were well in the hunt for top four when Waite got injured in 2012, then battling to even make finals when he came back, says a lot about his importance to their structure.

RISING STAR: A product of the Dandenong Stingrays, Levi Casboult announced himself as a player with a three-goal haul against Essendon in round 21 last year. Newly promoted off the rookie list thanks to his end-of-2012 form, Casboult looks like the tall marking forward that Carlton have been crying out for to complement Waite. If he can sort out his kicking issues, then he looks like a 30+ goal a year player and a star that completes the Blues' attack.

IT'S A BIG YEAR FOR: After promising big at Fremantle in his first two seasons, Robbie Warnock has been a bit of a disappointment for the Blues. Injury-plagued and facing a huge battle for a spot in the side against Shaun Hampson and Matthew Kruezer, this could be a make or break season for Warnock's career. He average 31.6 hitouts in his five matches last year, which shows when he is fit he can match it in the ruck.

STEVO SAYS: There is a lot of hype surrounding the Blues, but I don’t have them in the top echelon. With Waite injured (again), the Blues just don’t seem to have the big-man forward firepower to get the job done.

Hampson looks OK as an option, and Kreuzer could rip it apart if given a chance, but there is still uncertainty about the set up. Much will be left to the mosquitos again.

The idea of playing Judd forward might just help, but his kicking can be unreliable and he isn’t renowned as a gun exponent of the overhead mark. Key defence looks stronger and there is no doubt about the midfield.

Love Yarran’s work off half-back, too. But the competition is tough and so is the fixture …. Richmond, Collingwood, Geelong, West Coast and Adelaide in the first six weeks. The Blues must at least beat half of that powerful six-pack to be any chance of pushing higher than the edge of the eight.

STEVO'S PREDICTION: 8th

Remember, footy is back LIVE and FREE on Channel 7 starting with with Adelaide v Essendon on March 22

Follow Mark on Twitter, @Stevo7AFL

Follow Ian on Twitter, @newsian