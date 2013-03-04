Giants want more salary cap allowance from the AFL

The Sydney-Melbourne feud in the AFL is set to escalate with GWS set to ask the league for an even greater salary cap allowance.

Melbourne's leading clubs are already fuming that both the Giants and Sydney Swans are given an extra $900,000 per season as a cost-of-living allowance.

But the Giants aren't backing down and are set to ask the AFL for an extra $400,000 per year.

Melbourne's leading clubs are fuming that the allowance allowed the premiers Sydney to sign key forward Kurt Tippett during the off-season.

They say the allowance gives the two Sydney clubs an unfair advantage over the rest of the competition.

But GWS chairman Tony Shepherd has told Fairfax that the allowance is too low and needs to be raised by about three or four per cent.



"We've done quite a bit of work on this," said Shepherd.

"There is no doubt that Sydney is materially more expensive to live in than Melbourne.

"Rents, for example, are 24 per cent higher and this impacts on our ability to pay our players, to recruit them and relocate them, and that goes for staff as well."

Swans chairman Richard Colless said the club would not push for a greater allowance, but would fight to retain the current $900,000-a-season advantage.

Colless has also called on the league to sanction Carlton chief Greg Swann for comments he made about Tippett.

Swann said last week: "We are staggered that the premiers can add an $800,000-per-season player (Tippett) to their list without shedding anyone. The only way they can do that is the allowance, and we think it's not right. It's not how the system should work."

"I think Greg's comments were prejudicial to the interests of the AFL and I think he should be sanctioned," Colless said. "The reputation of the game has been sullied ... and I think Greg needs to look in the mirror. No one, including Greg, has bothered to contact us to understand this issue.

"I would say to Greg, 'Get your own club debt free and hopefully play in finals'. Quite frankly, his comments were pathetic."

The Giants' submission will be put to the AFL Commission later this month.